Café on the Corner Serves Soul Food in Pittsburgh With A Side of Community Service
Michael Blackwell makes the best gumbo this side of The Big Easy. There’s always a pot of seafood stew simmering at Café on the Corner, the North Side eatery he opened with his wife, Lateresa Blackwell, in 2014. Folks from all walks of life stop by for soul...
Reading: 8 Hot Books For The Cold Days Ahead
The author dedicates this collection of poems to “all torchbearers who have been exiled, disappeared, imprisoned, and injured, and those who have lost their lives for defending freedom of expression.” Tuhin Das, who fled his home country of Bangladesh in 2016, was granted asylum in the United States in 2021. He is a writer in residence at City of Asylum on the North Side. “Out of the Fort Pitt Tunnel / my first view of Pittsburgh. / The way we cling to a new lover / is how these three rivers / joined with my feelings” he writes, transforming an experience common to all Pittsburghers into a moment with deep political and personal implications. The recent attack on the author Salman Rushdie serves as a much-needed reminder that freedom of expression cannot be taken for granted and that, in Das’ words, “an artist’s very existence makes those in power feel threatened.”
Stories of Our Neighbors: She’s Saving The World, One Cookie At A Time
Growing up as the granddaughter of four Italian immigrants in Pittsburgh’s Monongahela Valley, Laura Magone’s early years were marked with huge family gatherings, big weddings, and — of course — cookies. “In Pittsburgh, people take cookie tables for granted,” Magone, 62, says. “I’ve discovered not everyone...
Explore North Park at Park ‘til Dark with free, family-friendly activities and cap the day with Brews + Bites at Pour at the Park
The leaves are changing and now is the perfect time to head out of the city for some fun, recreation and a cold beer. Park ‘til Dark is the perfect opportunity to experience it all. It’s a full day of free, family-friendly recreational activities in North Park, topped off by the annual Pour at the Park beer, spirits, and food fundraiser. Pour at the Park is a fundraising event hosted by the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. Park ‘til Dark and Pour at the Park all take place in North Park on Saturday, October 15th, making it ‘one full day, two great events!’
First flakes of the season likely to arrive next week
PITTSBURGH — The strongest push of cold air so far this season is expected early next week. A cold front will pass through western Pennsylvania on Monday. The front will spark rain during the day Monday. Behind the cold front will be unseasonably cold air. Precipitation is expected to transition into snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house
Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
An Elixir for What Ails Us
I don’t know about you, but as the pandemic stretches into its third year, I’m still facing unusually aggressive drivers on local highways. Many of the folks I encounter in stores or other public places seem to be on edge. Anxiety is disturbingly high. And every time I turn around another colleague, family member or friend has come down with COVID-19.
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman
Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
Animal Friends rescues 61 cats from house in Carnegie
PITTSBURGH — Animal Friends, an animal rescue in the Pittsburgh area, rescued 61 cats from a house in Carnegie on Tuesday night. According to a social media post, the rescue said all of the cats were living in a single residence. Since the cats arrived at the rescue, they...
Fall foliage in Western Pennsylvania: Here are the best places to leaf peep
PITTSBURGH — According to Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania has a "longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation -- or anywhere in the world." The DCNR says that, "Drier forests this summer meant fewer leaf fungi observed throughout the...
Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community
Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry
Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Group to buy Hambone's location in Lawrenceville, promises to maintain spirit of former bar
When longtime bar Hambone’s closed down in Lawrenceville, the neighborhood lost a beloved institution known for cheap drinks, greasy food and a venue that fostered small, local acts. Now after two years of sitting empty, a group on the verge of purchasing the space said it plans to give...
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup
Kiearra Williams feels lucky. As the marketing manager at Opus One Productions, she regularly puts together incredible evenings of entertainment at venues like Mr. Smalls Theatre, Stage AE, Club Cafe, PPG Paints Arena, and the Benedum Center. But as a Black woman working in the music industry where women of color aren’t adequately represented, she felt it was time to do something close to her heart.
