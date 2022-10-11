I woke up at 7 am to the sound of my alarm blaring. There's nothing unusual about that, except… hang on… "Alexa, stop!" Yep, the alarm was coming from the bedroom Alexa. That bedroom Alexa is the one we call Alexa Prime since it was the first one we got. It's the old Pringles can-style Amazon OG Echo, ordered from Amazon as soon as the company started accepting orders. Alexa Prime has been with us since Jan. 13, 2015, and she has been waking me every one of the 2,828 days since.

