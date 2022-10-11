Read full article on original website
Microsoft's competitor to Notion, its Loop app, is now in private preview
A year ago at its Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft announced plans to build a standalone Loop application. The Loop app, a head-to-head competitor with the Notion collaboration app, is in private preview as of this week, officials said on October 12. Microsoft officials describe the Loop app as being designated...
Microsoft moves forward with Edge Workspaces browser-based collaboration feature
Microsoft is continuing to add collaboration features not just to Teams, but also its Outlook mail and Edge browser products. At its Ignite 2022 conference kick-off on October 12, officials talked about a new collaboration feature, known as Edge Workspaces, coming to some future version of browser. Edge Workspaces --...
Meet the companies that will shape the metaverse
We're headed into what may be one of the most critical periods for the metaverse and virtual reality in general. There's a growing sense that we're at a pivot point in this technology's history, where it will either explode into the "next big thing," or fizzle into the background, the way VR tech has several times before.
Kubernetes is more than orchestration, it's shifting power to app developers and owners
Read any manual or article, and you will come to understand Kubernetes -- affectionately called K8s -- as "an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications." Innovation. It serves as an orchestration engine for all the containers arising across the application landscape, enabling them to run...
Microsoft Patch Tuesday: 84 new vulnerabilities
Microsoft on Tuesday disclosed 84 vulnerabilities, including one that has been exploited and one that has been publicly disclosed. The patches released address common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in: Microsoft Windows and Windows Components; Azure, Azure Arc, and Azure DevOps; Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based); Office and Office Components; Visual Studio Code; Active Directory Domain Services and Active Directory Certificate Services; Nu Get Client; Hyper-V; and the Windows Resilient File System (ReFS).
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
Microsoft Cloud and AI chief Scott Guthrie on what's new and next for Microsoft Cloud customers
Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie runs some of the biggest businesses at the company. He's in charge of Microsoft's Cloud + AI Group, and oversees everything from Azure and Microsoft's Data Platform, to Dynamics 365, the Power Platform and GitHub. I had a chance to talk to him on Teams at the end of Day 2 of Microsoft's Ignite 2022 conference, which is focused on the IT pro and dev audiences.
Singapore identifies AI, IoT as emerging key skillsets, with infrastructure support set for displacement
Singapore has earmarked Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI) amongst key technology trends it believes will drive demand for skillsets over the next three to five years. Roles in infrastructure and operations, however, are at risk of displacement and will require reskilling as they transition towards automation and DevOps.
Here's how Amazon plans to equip 29 million people with cloud-computing skills by 2025
Amazon has announced three new initiatives as part of its effort to provide 29 million people with cloud-computing skills by 2025: IT Skills 4U, the AWS re/Start Associate initiative, and the opening of an AWS Skills Center in Arlington, Virginia. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) IT Skills4U program is designed for...
How technology teams keep America's largest bank on a digital course
A recent KMPG survey of 1,000 technology executives finds a growing emphasis on customer experience in their planning. Close to 46% of respondents indicate CX as the primary goal for investing in enterprise technology. This means a growing emphasis on direct involvement with CX for technology teams. This growing role...
Supply chain hacks are on the rise. But most companies aren't prepared
The UK's cybersecurity agency has told firms to do more to protect themselves from attacks on their supply chains. The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has released new guidance for organizations due to what it says is a recent rise in supply chain attacks. Some notable recent cases include the...
Google Pixel Watch aims at Apple Watch, lands on fancy Fitbit
The Pixel Watch is Google's first attempt at its own branded smartwatch. It's simple and elegant by design, with a small enough footprint to suit most wrists. The real kicker, though, is the Google-owned Fitbit integration which brings a host of fitness and health tracking features. Still, you should know...
Microsoft readies a new Teams Premium add-on with more AI, security features
Microsoft plans to introduce in December 2022 in preview a new "Teams Premium" add-on with more personalization, AI functionality and security features built-in. The company also announced on October 12, the first day of its Ignite 2022 conference, that its promised Teams Mesh avatars are now available in private preview.
What is the metaverse, and who will build it?
The virtual world is increasingly encroaching on the real one, via fully immersive virtual reality (VR) headsets for gaming and a growing number of business use cases, augmented reality (AR) devices that overlay digital information on the real world, and mixed reality (MR) environments, where you can interact with digital objects within your real-world surroundings.
Two unsung ways Amazon Echos are actually pretty consumer-friendly
I woke up at 7 am to the sound of my alarm blaring. There's nothing unusual about that, except… hang on… "Alexa, stop!" Yep, the alarm was coming from the bedroom Alexa. That bedroom Alexa is the one we call Alexa Prime since it was the first one we got. It's the old Pringles can-style Amazon OG Echo, ordered from Amazon as soon as the company started accepting orders. Alexa Prime has been with us since Jan. 13, 2015, and she has been waking me every one of the 2,828 days since.
How to share a folder to your network in MacOS
Sharing a folder to your network is an easy way to give other users access to the files they need. By doing this, you no longer have to email those files or come up with some other, less efficient method. How to share a folder to your network in MacOS.
What's on your network? These are the devices most at risk of getting hacked
Cybersecurity researchers at security company Forescout analysed over 19 million Internet of Things-connected devices deployed across businesses and industry to determine the riskiest ones to connect to. Risk was determined by considering the range and severity of vulnerabilities in the types of devices, as well as the number of internet-facing...
How to enable suspicious message alerts and protect yourself from spam in Android 13
Once upon a midnight dreary, I was inundated with a deluge of spam and malicious messages on Android. Every morning I'd wake up wondering how many such messages would pummel my phone. But then Google got smart and added features that would help prevent that never-ending rain of unwanted missives....
Selling an emotion and a feeling: How these companies see VR as the future of business
Any other engineering or architecture firm might take a client out to a proposed site and try to explain the planned development using a posterboard of photos or a mockup drawing, but Halff Associates, Inc. does things a little differently: the company hands over an Oculus Quest to clients and lets them see the plans laid out in a virtual world, so they can see how tall it will be above them, how much space it takes up on the plot of land, and if the design can genuinely work.
Microsoft to bring its own apps and services to Meta's Quest VR devices
Meta debuted its Meta Quest VR devices on October 12. While Meta officials stressed that the Quest Pro is aimed at "prosumers," these devices also are likely to end up on the potential shopping list of business customers due to their price tag. So -- at least in some ways -- it makes sense that Microsoft was standing at the ready with plans to bring its own business software and services (plus some gaming integrations) to these VR devices at some point in the future.
