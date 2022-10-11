ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
DEARBORN, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools

Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Resident upset after Dearborn school board cancels meeting before public comment

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tensions flared at a Dearborn Public Schools board meeting after administrators suddenly canceled the session Monday night. Roxanne McDonald, a school board member, tried to dismiss part of the crowd citing safety and capacity concerns. However, nearly the entire agenda took place with packed crowds standing by waiting for the public comment session to begin. Right before it was scheduled to begin, McDonald said the fire marshall would shut the meeting down if some of the crowd didn't leave the room because it was over capacity. "The school board finished with their agenda and when it was time for...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Students, parents outraged over ‘homophobic’ email sent to Howell high schoolers

HOWELL, Mich. – Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic. Students and parents opened their inboxes Monday to find an email reading, “whoopsie, looks like someone forgot to make this uneditable,” adding below a Bible verse, “Leviticus 20:30: If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death; their blood is upon them.”
HOWELL, MI
Dearborn, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: LGBTQ-positive books incite Dearborn debate

Community members within the Dearborn Public School District have been in heated debate over several LGBTQ-positive books and their availability to students. The debate in Dearborn came to a head at a school board meeting this week. It’s not the first time a religious, conservative group has opposed the availability...
DEARBORN, MI
michiganradio.org

Flint getting $4 million in federal grants to aid public safety

The city of Flint is getting $4 million in federal grants to combat violent crime and assist with sexual assault investigations. A $1.5 million grant comes from the Department of Justice for a community-based violence intervention and prevention initiative. City officials said they hope the grant will help efforts that...
FLINT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: 1.6 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots

Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots, and more than 150,000 have already voted in the upcoming November 8 general election. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-profile races and proposals — including a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State office said Tuesday that the early absentee numbers point toward this being the most votes ever cast in the state for a governor’s race.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Avid Michigan Election Denier Now an Employee in County Clerk’s Office

A Michigan election denying activist who once live-streamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the secretary of state’s house is now an employee of the Macomb County clerk office. Genevieve Peters “came out on top” of the hiring process, according to Macomb County’s Republican Clerk Anthony Forlini, who has defended the hiring. He also said she wouldn’t directly be working on administering the midterm election next month. Peters was present at the protest that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has made a name for herself as a vehement 2020 election denier, claiming she believes Donald Trump was the rightful winner. “There is no way that anybody else but Trump won by a landslide,” she claimed to a Lansing-based TV station at the time.Read it at Detroit News
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners

Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Meet 9th District Libertarian candidate Jacob Kelts

Jacob Kelts is a member of the Libertarian Party and is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. He is an electrician and also the treasurer and communications director of the Libertarian Party in Lapeer County. This interview was edited for clarity. Let's...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Today on Stateside, Niraj Warikoo of the Detroit Free Press dissected the culture wars brewing in Dearborn over LGBTQ books in schools. We were also joined by Jackson Wagner, a community activist whose personal story drives his support of inclusive materials for students. Then, we heard how Michigan birder April Campbell set out to make the historically white hobby more accessible for other BIPOC nature lovers.
DEARBORN, MI
WLNS

GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
DETROIT, MI

