cryptonewsz.com
thirdweb does an upgradation on the Solana blockchain
There is much palpable excitement and enthusiasm in the Solana network, as well as thirdweb. Since their formal launch, they have been busy garnering reinforcement and related assistance where their Solana blockchain is concerned. In this scenario, it becomes understandable that their sheer pleasure in finally reaching the much-envied position of successfully positioning their very own pride of possession, the Web3 developer tools, right onto the Solana network, where they have been fittingly presented live.
cryptonewsz.com
Interest Protocol partners with Chainlink BUILD
Interest Protocol published an official blog post to share the news with the community that it has partnered with Chainlink BUILD to boost its adoption on Ethereum. Chainlink will offer enhanced support to the protocol, including access to its oracle solutions. Interest Protocol, in return, will offer benefits like network fees to the ecosystem of Chainlink.
cryptonewsz.com
BNB fails to hold 100 EMA; Reaches close to another breakdown!
Developing a decentralized Binance Chain is not a one-day work but the combined work of multiple validators and BNB holders. With sufficient BNB holding, anyone can put themselves as a Binance Smart Chain validator, but the combined volumes of validators allow the development of a decentralized decision-making environment where the power rests amongst everyone.
cryptonewsz.com
Girles token listing on OKX after presale? What to expect?
Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform. This token is the main product of the Girles Metaverse, which also consists of the NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts. At the moment, a presale of this token has been launched, in which investors can get up to 207.05% profit by investing in the early stages of the presale!
cryptonewsz.com
Polynomial Portal eases single-click deposit from any chain
The Polynomial Portal, which is a newly-introduced Web3 UX, has been tremendously successful in making a single-click deposit of Ethereum feasible from any selected and preferred chain, which is afterward boosted by Socket Rocket. This phenomenon also makes it possible for all users to make deposits of Ethereum and, with...
cryptonewsz.com
Crypto.com GEN 3.0 : one exchange-and-one wallet platform
Crypto.com currently has around 50 million users. It aims to touch the mark of 500 million users in future years. One way is to identify the clients’ future needs and deliver the tools today to achieve that goal. Crypto.com has done that by sharing pointers for its upcoming exchange platform – GEN 3.0 Crypto.com Exchange.
cryptonewsz.com
The Hideaways (HDWY), Ethernity (ERN), and Neblio (NEBL) Leads Market Performers
It was another red cryptocurrency day. Top coins, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), stay in their danger zones while XRP sheds all gains made in the previous day. Etherenity (ERN) and Neblio (NEBL) are among the few tokens traded in the positive zone. The same day, The Hideaways (HDWY) is...
cryptonewsz.com
Helium (HNT) continues its indecisive and consolidated journey!
In this uncertain time, cryptocurrencies have seen an outflow, and Helium is no exception. In the last two years, many new users have rushed into the market and driven the price up, but now due to volatility, the retail investors are escaping, and big investors are selling stakes in some cryptocurrencies. Most investors try to find safer assets like government bonds instead of riskier assets.HNT.
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu close to vital support; SHIB decline confirmed!
Shiba Inu was a relatively huge buzz in 2021 when buyers expected the meme coin cryptocurrency economy to take an upside movement. Rather than overtaking its closest rival, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu consolidated near DOGE for a short while before finally succumbing to the selling pressure of previous holders. The market...
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin is the Next Crypto to Explode, Poised to Dominate Ethereum and Chiliz in the Crypto Space
Ethereum (ETH) is known for its high gas fees and scaling issues due to its sophisticated ecosystem. It is regarded as the second biggest cryptocurrency today because of its diversity, as it allows for smart contracts and the creation of dApps. However, these issues still affect ETH today. These issues...
cryptonewsz.com
Launch of nxyz: a boon to Web3 world
In the fast-paced blockchain world, where trading platforms are joining their hands to enhance their services and to attract more investors to trade on their platform, Paradigm, an investment firm, has taken the initiative to build a web3 platform that provides the fastest real-time, low-latency APIs. Sridhar Ramaswamy, co-founder, and...
cryptonewsz.com
Algorand (ALGO) on its journey to breach the $0.4 mark!
The success of a cryptocurrency depends on the team of developers and marketers. Algorand has a strong team behind the network to run the project successfully for the long term. The founder of Algorand, Silvio Micali, was the faculty at Electrical and Computer Science, MIT. He knows cryptography and other...
cryptonewsz.com
OpenSea adds Avalanche support to make Avalanche NFTs more accessible
On Tuesday, OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, announced its support for Avalanche, the fastest contracts platform in the blockchain industry. The collaboration has joined forces to expand the reach of Avalanche NFTs into a new region. OpenSea also joined other leading marketplaces like Kalao, Joepegs, NFTrade, and Campfire.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin sustains the $19K mark; Can BTC revive now?
Bitcoin miners hold some of the BTC tokens to maintain the liquidity in the market, but now the amount of Bitcoin held by mining companies has fallen to a significant low. They have only 1.91 million BTC in their wallets, whereas they used to have more than 2 million. Many...
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes is only 1 / 4 of the way through its presale! can this cat outpace dogecoin?
The land of cryptocurrency is incredibly fast-paced; if you blink, you can miss a great opportunity. Many blinked for the Tamadoge presale, without a doubt one of the most hyped coins of the bear market. The Big Eyes Coin presale is happening right now as we speak, and there are fears that the boat will be missed again.
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum (ETH) buyers fail to overpower the sellers!
Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, which is easily accessible and can be transferred worldwide. It has a wide range of use cases, so many investors prefer ETH as a long-term asset, but after the merge upgrade, it was in a downtrend. Still, many investors are accumulating the ETH coins for the long term because it has become more sustainable and eco-friendly than other cryptocurrencies and competitors.
cryptonewsz.com
Zerion disrupts the crypto wallet landscape
Wintermute is the head of the Series B funding exercise in favor of Zerion, which happens to be a decentralized finance-oriented platform, and the total amount offered is to the tune of $12 million. The other investors who also have a fair stake are Placeholder, Alchemy, Coinbase Ventures, and last but not least, Mosaic. The prime intention and aim of Zerion are to effectively and thoroughly stir up the crypto wallet scenario as it stands at present, with the round of funding that it has duly received.
cryptonewsz.com
Aave price falls; Can it cross the $100 mark again?
AAVE is the most popular decentralized finance and lending protocol that allows users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies by paying interest rates. AAVE is the native coin of the AAVE protocol. Unlike many other crypto networks, investing in AAVE means buying shares of this AAVE technology company. It is a...
cryptonewsz.com
AFKDAO’s new protocol lends autonomous interest rate
In its way and method, AFKDAO has a focussed and ambitious plan laid out in front of them in the form of creating the new age analytical and independently based protocol, which will contain within itself interest rate lending, something akin to the concept of Compound Finance. However, in this...
cryptonewsz.com
Solana network suffers another $100M scam at Mango Markets
A decentralized blockchain Solana has suffered several exploits over two months. While the rest of the market was busy trading digital assets, the Solana network was experiencing a scam through its Phantom wallet. Mango Markets is a decentralized high-performance blockchain having headquarters in Solana, California. It allows investors to trade cryptocurrencies on this blockchain platform that the Mango DAO governs.
