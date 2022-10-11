The crypto market volume increased by over 447% in the last 24 hours. Huobi Token surged over 75% within the last 7 days. Following the prolonged bear market and the more than 70% of losses, currently, the global cryptocurrency market is witnessing some recovery. Early today, cryptocurrencies were trading in the green with a total crypto market cap of $914 billion. And, the overall volume of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours was $265.19B, an increase of 447.06%.

