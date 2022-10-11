Read full article on original website
Avalanche NFT Traders Volume Surges Following OpenSea Support
Avalanche NFT traded volume surged by more than 200% in the last 24 hours. Also, the Gemini exchange supports AVAX trading. OpenSea, the world’s largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFT on Ethereum added NFTs from the Avalanche blockchain to its marketplace. Avalanche joins the other six supported chains, including Optimism, Solana, Arbitrum, Klaytn, and Polygon. Last month, OpenSea saw traded volume worth almost $350 million in Ethereum NFT.
Bitcoin Mining Reserves Falls to Decade Low Amid Low Price
Bitcoin miners had a total of 1.91 million BTC in their wallets. The analytics firm’s miner reserve is the total amount of Bitcoin kept in wallets. IntoTheBlock, a blockchain analytics company, reports that the quantity of Bitcoin kept in reserve by mining businesses has dropped to levels not seen since February 2010. That’s been the case for most of 2022 as well.
KuCoin Offers Zero Maker and Taker Fees on BTC and ETH Pairs
At the moment, over 1,200 crypto trading pairings are available on KuCoin. As of now, investors in over 200 nations may make use of it. KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced a series of events to mark the company’s fifth anniversary and the global launch of many new coins. To celebrate its fifth year in business, KuCoin is waiving trading costs for Bitcoin and Ethereum for a short period.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports
Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
Best Performing Crypto Gainers for the Day
The crypto market volume increased by over 447% in the last 24 hours. Huobi Token surged over 75% within the last 7 days. Following the prolonged bear market and the more than 70% of losses, currently, the global cryptocurrency market is witnessing some recovery. Early today, cryptocurrencies were trading in the green with a total crypto market cap of $914 billion. And, the overall volume of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours was $265.19B, an increase of 447.06%.
Wall St drops as consumer data stokes inflation worry
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season.
Uniswap (UNI) Surges Over 13% After Raising $165M Fund
UNI increased by nearly 13.52%, currently trading around $6.35. Uniswap Labs recently raised $165 million in a series B funding led by Polychain Capital. Uniswap (UNI), the governance token of the crypto exchange platform, Uniswap is witnessing a dramatic price surge in the global cryptocurrency market. According to CMC, Uniswap is currently ranking in the fourth position on the top gainer’s list, registering a 13.52% price increase in the last 24 hours.
GLEEC Bags Crypto Licenses in Estonia, Its Ninth Regulatory Approval
GLEEC, a cryptocurrency ecosystem that prioritizes trade, the metaverse, and the Gleec Racing game, has been operational for a year and has already secured nine regulatory licenses in eight different countries spanning the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. The ecosystem will be able to establish the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial infrastructure in several countries thanks to the regulatory licenses.
Justin Sun Reveals Holding Millions of Huobi’s HT Token
These remarks were made by Justin Sun on Thursday, October 13. The price of HT tokens rose about 100% in a week’s time after Sun became an adviser. In his most recent confession, Tron’s founder Justin Sun revealed that he has tens of millions of Huobi Tokens. Interestingly, he stated that he is eager to promote HT tokens because he’s now an adviser to the Huobi crypto exchange.
USDT Issuer Tether Reduces Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Commercial papers are short-term, unsecured debt instruments. The company had pledged to eliminate its commercial paper entirely by year’s end. One of the biggest stablecoin, Tether (USDT), has been in the news for a few different reasons recently. Although not everything that happened had a happy ending. An objection was lodged against the prior auditor of the firm for “improper professional conduct.”
Inflation in Germany Records 3-Decade High of 10% in September
It’s worth noting that inflation has been over 7% for the last seven months. The country in question had the biggest positive flows of crypto, totaling $2.9 million. Rising inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the average person throughout the globe, creating a cost-of-living issue. Inflation rates throughout the Eurozone member states have been creeping upwards in recent years due to factors such as the ongoing energy crisis and the region’s uncertain macroeconomic outlook.
XENO Governance Token (GXE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XENO Governance Token (GXE) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GXE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a PvP game based on Web3 with GameFi aspects, PROJECT XENO enables players to battle...
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 10th October 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
Beyond Meat cutting 200 jobs, lowers 2022 revenue outlook
Beyond Meat is undertaking a second round of job cutting and trimmed its revenue expectations for the year as it cuts costs to offset a decline in sales. The company said Friday that 200 job cuts, which amount to about 19% of its total global workforce, will be mostly completed by the end of the year. It cited record inflation as well as increased competition and lower demand.
Sovryn Raises $5.4 Million to Accelerate Building a Global Financial Ecosystem
Sovryn, a company aiming to provide individuals all across the world financial independence and self-determination, has just announced that it has raised $5.42 million in a round of investment headed by General Catalyst. Collider Ventures, Bering Waters, Bollinger Investment Group, and Balaji Srinivasan also participated in the round as investors.
SEC Launches Probe Into Yuga Labs Over BAYC NFT Sales
The commission is also looking into the ApeCoin distribution. The 24-hour floor price of BAYC NFTs has dropped by almost 3%. In an effort to exert more control over the digital assets sector, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to increase regulatory oversight. The Commission has accused specific companies, tokens, and markets of participating in illicit activity. But well-known NFTs could not slip through its grasp this time.
Binance Adds TerraClassicUSD (USTC) as Borrowable Asset
Binance has not abandoned its support for the Terra Classic currencies. Over the past week, the price of USTC has increased by over 65%. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has added TerraClassicUSD (USTC) as a borrowable asset to its Binance Loan service. Demonstrating its continued commitment to the Terra Classic project. Users will be able to borrow USTC for staking, withdrawals, spotting, and margin trading. Over the last day, the price of USTC has increased by over 22%. And over the past week, it has increased by over 65%.
DeenAiR, Proud Sponsor of the 22nd World Blockchain Summit
DeenAiR Blockchain firm has committed to be the gold sponsor for the World Blockchain Summit (WBS). The 22nd edition of the global series WBS is destined to take place at Atlantis, Dubai from 17th to 19th October 2022. WBS is an A-list gathering among the top-tier crypto and blockchain projects.
