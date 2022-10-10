Binance has not abandoned its support for the Terra Classic currencies. Over the past week, the price of USTC has increased by over 65%. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has added TerraClassicUSD (USTC) as a borrowable asset to its Binance Loan service. Demonstrating its continued commitment to the Terra Classic project. Users will be able to borrow USTC for staking, withdrawals, spotting, and margin trading. Over the last day, the price of USTC has increased by over 22%. And over the past week, it has increased by over 65%.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO