Binance Adds TerraClassicUSD (USTC) as Borrowable Asset
Binance has not abandoned its support for the Terra Classic currencies. Over the past week, the price of USTC has increased by over 65%. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has added TerraClassicUSD (USTC) as a borrowable asset to its Binance Loan service. Demonstrating its continued commitment to the Terra Classic project. Users will be able to borrow USTC for staking, withdrawals, spotting, and margin trading. Over the last day, the price of USTC has increased by over 22%. And over the past week, it has increased by over 65%.
Avalanche NFT Traders Volume Surges Following OpenSea Support
Avalanche NFT traded volume surged by more than 200% in the last 24 hours. Also, the Gemini exchange supports AVAX trading. OpenSea, the world’s largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFT on Ethereum added NFTs from the Avalanche blockchain to its marketplace. Avalanche joins the other six supported chains, including Optimism, Solana, Arbitrum, Klaytn, and Polygon. Last month, OpenSea saw traded volume worth almost $350 million in Ethereum NFT.
KuCoin Offers Zero Maker and Taker Fees on BTC and ETH Pairs
At the moment, over 1,200 crypto trading pairings are available on KuCoin. As of now, investors in over 200 nations may make use of it. KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced a series of events to mark the company’s fifth anniversary and the global launch of many new coins. To celebrate its fifth year in business, KuCoin is waiving trading costs for Bitcoin and Ethereum for a short period.
Uniswap Labs Valuation Stands at $1.66B After $165M Funding
The firm is now focusing on growing its Web3, DeFi, and NFT market offerings. Uniswap Labs is now a $1.66 billion unicorn. The corporation behind the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs, has declared a $1.66 billion valuation after obtaining $165 million in a Series B fundraising round. Polychain Capital acted as the round’s lead investor, while a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant were among the participants. The firm is now focusing on growing its Web3, DeFi, and NFT market offerings.
Coin Center Sues OFAC Over Tornado Cash Sanction
Coin Center sees the action filed today as crucial to the protection of users’ privacy. Coinbase filed a federal lawsuit against the US Treasury last month. Crypto policy-focused non-profit ‘Coin Center’ on Wednesday sued the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), alleging that OFAC exceeded its power by making illegal the use of Tornado Cash, an Ethereum coin-mixing tool.
Sovryn Raises $5.4 Million to Accelerate Building a Global Financial Ecosystem
Sovryn, a company aiming to provide individuals all across the world financial independence and self-determination, has just announced that it has raised $5.42 million in a round of investment headed by General Catalyst. Collider Ventures, Bering Waters, Bollinger Investment Group, and Balaji Srinivasan also participated in the round as investors.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports
Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment. Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale
The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
Justin Sun Reveals Holding Millions of Huobi’s HT Token
These remarks were made by Justin Sun on Thursday, October 13. The price of HT tokens rose about 100% in a week’s time after Sun became an adviser. In his most recent confession, Tron’s founder Justin Sun revealed that he has tens of millions of Huobi Tokens. Interestingly, he stated that he is eager to promote HT tokens because he’s now an adviser to the Huobi crypto exchange.
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
GLEEC Bags Crypto Licenses in Estonia, Its Ninth Regulatory Approval
GLEEC, a cryptocurrency ecosystem that prioritizes trade, the metaverse, and the Gleec Racing game, has been operational for a year and has already secured nine regulatory licenses in eight different countries spanning the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. The ecosystem will be able to establish the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial infrastructure in several countries thanks to the regulatory licenses.
Best Performing Crypto Gainers for the Day
The crypto market volume increased by over 447% in the last 24 hours. Huobi Token surged over 75% within the last 7 days. Following the prolonged bear market and the more than 70% of losses, currently, the global cryptocurrency market is witnessing some recovery. Early today, cryptocurrencies were trading in the green with a total crypto market cap of $914 billion. And, the overall volume of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours was $265.19B, an increase of 447.06%.
Kazakhstan Mandates Licenses For Crypto Miners
The measure was presented in the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament. With the new license system comes a new taxation mechanism for crypto miners. One of the most popular places for cryptocurrency miners to set up shop is Kazakhstan, which is why the government there is considering making mining licenses compulsory. On Wednesday, October 12, the measure was presented in the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament, the Mazhilis.
BNY Mellon Launches Crypto Custody Services to Clients
The bank announced its ambitions to provide cryptocurrency services in February 2021. The bank will also make use of Chainalysis’s services to track the route of crypto assets. Currently, BNY Mellon is willing to provide its customers cryptocurrency custody services. Companies and organizations seek to acquire digital assets as...
Urust’s Fair Launch to Tackle the Decentralization of Web 3.0
[Vilnius – Lithuania] The recent exploit on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and their handling of the exploit, once again gives rise to a debate on Decentralization. While almost every new blockchain and DeFi startup emphasizes their embracement of Decentralization, few actually live up to their words. Blockchains are often...
Terra (LUNC) Price Surges 8% Post Terra Rebels Update
The volunteer developer community now has its own Terra Rebels subReddit. Using this subReddit, members of the community may discuss and share their opinions. The Terra Classic (LUNC) price has increased by more than 8% after a drop on Tuesday, the same day that Terra Rebels released their official subReddit. The Terra Classic Revival Roadmap team wants to have people using and interacting on Reddit, where it all began.
Google Cloud To Accept Crypto in Collaboration With Coinbase
It would begin accepting cryptocurrency payments in the first quarter of 2023. Coinbase’s commerce service now supports 10 different digital currencies. Google’s latest partnership is a show of support for digital currencies. The number of countries using cryptocurrency has been growing recently. Several major corporations are also beginning to see web3’s potential.
21Shares Lists Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai for Global Expansion￼
In 2022, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions marked the highest crypto market growth through significant crypto adoption. In addition, the country is opening a wide space for the digital world like crypto, metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and Web3. Witnessing the emerging growth, popular crypto investment company, 21Shares initiated...
Bitcoin Mining Reserves Falls to Decade Low Amid Low Price
Bitcoin miners had a total of 1.91 million BTC in their wallets. The analytics firm’s miner reserve is the total amount of Bitcoin kept in wallets. IntoTheBlock, a blockchain analytics company, reports that the quantity of Bitcoin kept in reserve by mining businesses has dropped to levels not seen since February 2010. That’s been the case for most of 2022 as well.
U.S Authorities Charge Bittrex With Violation of Sanctions
According to OFAC head Andrea Gacki, national security is put at risk. Bitmex, a crypto derivatives exchange, was fined $100 million by FinCEN last year. Bittrex, a cryptocurrency exchange situated in Washington State, was hit with charges from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for “116,421 apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs.”
