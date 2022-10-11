Read full article on original website
1 dead in commercial truck crash on I-495
The crash Monday morning involved a waste services truck and a box truck, according to state police.
Truck rolls over after roof sheared off on Boston's Storrow Drive
BOSTON — A truck's roof was sheared off before it rolled over on Boston's Storrow Drive early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police troopers responded at 2 a.m. to the crash in an eastbound lane near the Boston University Bridge. Info: Check Traffic Conditions. The truck driver, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett...
2 injured in head-on drunk driving crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a drunk-driving crash in Wilmington. Wilmington police said they responded to a two-car crash on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that they determined to be a head-on collision. Both operators, a 44-year-old female from Woburn driving a...
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
1 dead, 1 injured after two-car rollover crash in Needham, Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — One person is dead and another is injured following a two-vehicle collision in Needham that resulted in both of the vehicles rolling over. Police in the Massachusetts town said the crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on Forest Street, near the intersection of Rolling Lane.
At least one person injured in an industrial accident in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — Firefighters respond to an industrial accident in Everett that left at least one person injured on Thursday afternoon. Everett Firefighters said the person may have gotten trapped in a metal shredder. There is no word on the extent of the injury. Officials said crews responded to...
Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say
A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.
Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
2 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash on Southhampton Street in Boston early Tuesday morning, Boston EMS said. One of the cars involved flipped onto its side. All three cars involved are badly damaged. An off-ramp from 93 was briefly closed as...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
Person rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Franklin Park
BOSTON — Boston Police rushed to a popular city park after someone was stabbed Tuesday night. Emergency crews rushed over to Playstead Road within Franklin Park around 8:30 p.m. They found one person suffering from a stab wound and was rushed to a local area hospital. Police did not...
Police: Suspect wanted in connection to breaking and entering in a Boston neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston Police is turning to the public for help in identifying the suspect wanted in connection to a breaking and entering in a residential neighborhood. The incident occurred in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton on October 8. According to a picture released by the department,...
Heavy police activity near Fenway Park halts MBTA service
A heavy police presence on MBTA tracks near Fenway Park coincided with a pause in service on the Worcester Line Wednesday night. The police investigation caused heavy commuter rail delays that were still in effect near midnight. Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA officials about the cause of the...
One person dies in morning house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person died in a house fire on Hazel Street this morning, fire officials confirm to ABC6. The fire started just before 5 a.m. on Hazel Street. Fire officials knocked the fire down quickly, but tell ABC6 news reporter Yanni Tragellis a woman died in the fire.
Driver killed in two-car rollover in Needham
NEEDHAM - One driver has died after a two-car rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.Needham Police said the crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. First responders treated the drivers of the vehicles at the scene and then they were transported to an area hospital where one of the operators was pronounced dead. There were no passengers in either vehicle, and the names of the drivers have not been released.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
18-year-old driver killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
76-year-old Massachusetts man accused of approaching young girls at bus stop
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A 76-year-old Massachusetts sex offender is charged with enticement, accused of approaching young girls who were waiting at a school bus stop Wednesday morning, police said. Haverhill police say John Perrault was driving his wife's car when he approached the girls who were waiting at the...
Police identify 18-year-old Newton high school senior as driver killed in two-car rollover crash in Needham, Massachusetts
A Newton, Massachusetts, high school senior has been identified as the driver killed in a two-vehicle collision in Needham that resulted in both of the vehicles rolling over. Needham police said Dylan Newman, 18, of Newton, was killed. According to Newton Public Schools, Newman was a member of the class of 2023 at Newton North High School.
31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home. Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.
Family emotionally describes 2-year-old’s death as Boston driver sits trial
The family and caretaker of a South Boston toddler killed by a car in 2018 delivered emotional testimony from the witness stand Tuesday, describing the fatal car crash and the moment they learned the young boy had died, at the trial of the driver charged with causing the collision. Suffolk...
