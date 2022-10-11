ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Truck rolls over after roof sheared off on Boston's Storrow Drive

BOSTON — A truck's roof was sheared off before it rolled over on Boston's Storrow Drive early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police troopers responded at 2 a.m. to the crash in an eastbound lane near the Boston University Bridge. Info: Check Traffic Conditions. The truck driver, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett...
whdh.com

2 injured in head-on drunk driving crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a drunk-driving crash in Wilmington. Wilmington police said they responded to a two-car crash on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that they determined to be a head-on collision. Both operators, a 44-year-old female from Woburn driving a...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
ANDOVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say

A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.

Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash on Southhampton Street in Boston early Tuesday morning, Boston EMS said. One of the cars involved flipped onto its side. All three cars involved are badly damaged. An off-ramp from 93 was briefly closed as...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

One person dies in morning house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person died in a house fire on Hazel Street this morning, fire officials confirm to ABC6. The fire started just before 5 a.m. on Hazel Street. Fire officials knocked the fire down quickly, but tell ABC6 news reporter Yanni Tragellis a woman died in the fire.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Driver killed in two-car rollover in Needham

NEEDHAM - One driver has died after a two-car rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.Needham Police said the crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. First responders treated the drivers of the vehicles at the scene and then they were transported to an area hospital where one of the operators was pronounced dead. There were no passengers in either vehicle, and the names of the drivers have not been released.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
NEEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old driver killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
NEEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

31-year-old Dorchester man arrested on drug, gun charges

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Dorchester man was arraigned on several charges after an executed search warrant on his home. Anthony Mucci, 31, was arrested after the Boston Drug Control Unit found a loaded firearm, ammunition, a tactical body armor vest, heat sealers, plastic baggies, and $28,500 in cash in after searching Mucci’s home.
BOSTON, MA

