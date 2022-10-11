ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the full list of Broncos players on injured reserve

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos have a growing list of injured starters, with even quarterback Russell Wilson battling through a right shoulder injury.

Denver’s list of starters out for the rest of the season includes their No. 2 wide receiver, No. 1 running back, No. 1 left tackle and No. 2 cornerback.

Fortunately for the Broncos, three players are eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but three other players were just placed on IR on Monday.

After the team put left tackle Garett Bolles (broken leg), cornerback Ronald Darby (torn ACL) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist/hand) on IR yesterday, the team now has eight starters sidelined with injuries.

The good news is that cornerback Greg Dulcich (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) and safety Justin Simmons (thigh) are all eligible to return from IR this week.

Here’s a quick look at the team’s 11 players who are currently on Denver’s injured reserve list.

