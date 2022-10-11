ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It

Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
WWE
Fightful

Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%

Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Bruiser Brody
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Mick Foley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Side Of The Ring#Combat#Dutch Mantell
Fightful

Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her

Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
WWE
Fightful

Sami Zayn Is Happy Bloodline Story Evolved From Original Idea

Following WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn needed to win back the respect of the locker room. To do so, he was looking for validation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In trying to win the respect of Reigns by offering his services to the Head of the Table, Zayn would form relationships with Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sami would do enough to eventually become an Honorary Uce and an official member of The Bloodline.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments

IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
WWE
Fightful

Booker T Reflects On NXT Commentary Debut, Giving Advice To NXT Talent

Booker T made his NXT commentary debut on Tuesday, officially joining the broadcast table for the brand. Booker had previously done commentary work on the main roster throughout the 2010s and has regularly been part of Kick-Off shows. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker reflected on his NXT...
WWE
Fightful

The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Moving Away From 'The Gunn Club' Name

Austin & Colten Gunn dive into why they changed their team name. Since The Gunn Brothers officially severed ties with their father Billy Gunn in August, the duo have moved on to do bigger and better things. Both Austin & Colten Gunn are now members of 'The Firm', a faction that also includes Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and W. Morrissey.
WWE
Fightful

Edge Cast In Disney+ Series 'Percy Jackson And The Olympians'

Variety reports that Edge (real name Adam Copeland) is set to star in The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series on Disney+. Edge will appear in a recurring guest star role as Ares, the god of War. Ares is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Post Malone Imitates Triple H's Iconic Entrance Spit Take Alongside 'The Game'

Post Malone's got Triple H's signature spit take nailed down. It's no secret that Post Malone is a huge fan of professional wrestling. Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, has made subtle wrestling references in a few of his past songs and has even had the pleasure of being choke slammed by The Undertaker at one of his concerts in 2018.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy