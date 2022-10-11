Read full article on original website
Diamond Sheik Discusses Creating Third Dynamite Diamond Ring, Says First Two Were Horrible
In 2019, AEW introduced the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The ring was awarded to the individual who won a battle royal and then won a singles match against the co-winner of the battle royal. For three straight years, MJF has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring and has utilized the ring in...
DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It
Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
Jon Moxley Says Taking Time Off After AEW All Out Had To Do With The Story They Were Telling
Jon Moxley explains his vacation that wasn't. Moxley lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at AEW All Out and was scheduled to take time off following the event. Plans changed due to Punk getting injured in the match and suspended due to an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Omega and the Bucks were also suspended.
Bray Wyatt Is Back In WWE | LIVE IN TORONTO! List & Ya Boy 10/12/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Toronto with Jimmy Van to talk the wrestling news for October 12, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free shipping...
Jon Moxley On Working Indies: If There's Something I Want To Be Part Of, I'll Make It Happen
Jon Moxley still has love for the Independent scene. Moxley signed a new five-year contract with AEW on October 7, taking on more responsibilities behind the scenes as well. As part of the press release it was stated that Moxley would work exclusively for AEW and international partners such as NJPW.
MJF Praises Alex Hammerstone As An Incredible Talent, Says He'd Be A Huge Get For AEW
MJF has high praise for Alex Hammerstone. Before MJF became one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, he was a main star MLW and aligned with Alex Hammerstone & Richard Holliday as The Dynasty. While MJF has ascended in AEW, Hammerstone has become the top guy in MLW and the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.
Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her
Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
MJF: Bryan Danielson Is An Incredible Wrestler, There's Nothing He Does That I Can't Do And Better
MJF will always believe he's better than you. MJF has always likened himself to an attraction, much like Andre The Giant, as he rarely wrestles. Due to his lack of ring time, some fans question is in-ring ability and if he can back up his work on the microphone. MJF has been in a consistent in-ring performer and part of highly regarded matches in AEW history.
Sami Zayn Is Happy Bloodline Story Evolved From Original Idea
Following WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn needed to win back the respect of the locker room. To do so, he was looking for validation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In trying to win the respect of Reigns by offering his services to the Head of the Table, Zayn would form relationships with Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sami would do enough to eventually become an Honorary Uce and an official member of The Bloodline.
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
Liv Morgan Wants To Be Brutally Murdered By Chucky; Chucky Invites Her To 10/26 Episode Of His Show
Liv Morgan will be entering Chucky's world on October 26. There have been plenty of wrestling stars that have crossed into the world of film and TV, but not many have dove into the world of horror. After asking to appear in Season 2 of the new Chucky TV series in the past, Liv Morgan is seemingly going to get her wish on October 26.
Booker T Reflects On NXT Commentary Debut, Giving Advice To NXT Talent
Booker T made his NXT commentary debut on Tuesday, officially joining the broadcast table for the brand. Booker had previously done commentary work on the main roster throughout the 2010s and has regularly been part of Kick-Off shows. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker reflected on his NXT...
Scarlett Bordeaux, Shotzi And Harley Cameron Sing 'I Put A Spell On You'
Shotzi, Scarlett, and Harley Cameron celebrated the spooky season in a fun way. On October 14, WWE released a music video of the trio singing "I Put a Spell on You", which was featured in the movie "Hocus Pocus". The cover of the song will be available soon on iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music.
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Moving Away From 'The Gunn Club' Name
Austin & Colten Gunn dive into why they changed their team name. Since The Gunn Brothers officially severed ties with their father Billy Gunn in August, the duo have moved on to do bigger and better things. Both Austin & Colten Gunn are now members of 'The Firm', a faction that also includes Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and W. Morrissey.
Edge Cast In Disney+ Series 'Percy Jackson And The Olympians'
Variety reports that Edge (real name Adam Copeland) is set to star in The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series on Disney+. Edge will appear in a recurring guest star role as Ares, the god of War. Ares is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”
Post Malone Imitates Triple H's Iconic Entrance Spit Take Alongside 'The Game'
Post Malone's got Triple H's signature spit take nailed down. It's no secret that Post Malone is a huge fan of professional wrestling. Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, has made subtle wrestling references in a few of his past songs and has even had the pleasure of being choke slammed by The Undertaker at one of his concerts in 2018.
Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is Focused On Developing Talent, Not Selling Out Bigger Buildings
Shawn Michaels discusses the future of NXT. During the NXT Black & Gold era, the brand would regularly run larger arenas such as the Barclays Center, the Air Canada Centre, Toyota Center, Allstate Arena, and more. Since the pandemic and the change to NXT 2.0, with the exception of NXT Stand & Deliver 2022, major NXT events have run in the WWE Performance Center.
