KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, October 15
The long-awaited renovation of the docks at the Storm Lake Marina is moving forward. D-N-R Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, told the Natural Resources Commission members Thursday they’ve taken the first step in the process. The N-R-C will need to take action in November to get the...
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
KLEM
Know Bus Passing Law
The Le Mars Community School District is making headway on reducing the number of school bus violations in the district. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the district has been collecting data on school bus violations for about five years now. Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says the law...
Sioux City City Council shuts down pet ordinance amendment
At Monday night's city council meeting, council members voted to delete the proposal of an updated pet ordinance.
Former employees file suit against Sioux City-based candy company
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued right-to-sue letters to two previous employees of the Palmer Candy Company in Sioux City.
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
Sioux Falls man cited for weed at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Zamu Ahmed Sado stemmed from him being found in possession...
Iowa man gets 20 years for meth operation
In February 2022 Armando Silva Reyes, 55, of Spencer, Iowa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.
Bomgaars acquires 73 new stores in mega-deal
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
Spencer Teen Injured In Two Vehicle Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teen was injured in a two vehicle crash just outside of town on the East Bypass last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 240th Avenue and 350th Street just before seven Thursday morning where it was determined the teen driver of a northbound vehicle attempted to turn west onto East 4th Street in front of southbound pickup leading to the collision .
Orange City man jailed for OWI by Boyden
BOYDEN—A 22-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, near Boyden on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Cristian Olivares Barranco stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Jeep for speeding at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kiwi Avenue two miles east of Boyden, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone
SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
KLEM
Joyce L. Claussen
Joyce L. Claussen, 87, of Rock Valley, died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rock Valley with Pastor Edward Pease officiating. Following the luncheon, burial will be at Richland Cemetery in Inwood, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Joyce’s obituary page and condolences may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
