Louisiana to remove $794 million from BlackRock funds over ESG drive
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Louisiana will pull $794 million out of BlackRock Inc's funds, state Treasurer John Schroder said on Wednesday, citing the asset management giant's push to embrace environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment strategies.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
fundselectorasia.com
HSBC Global Private Banking expands in China
HSBC said it has become the first international bank to set up a dedicated private banking service team in western China after its private bank launched in Chengdu and Hangzhou today. At the same time, HSBC said it was “actively exploring” the potential to grow in the Southwest market, with...
fundselectorasia.com
Deutsche Bank appoints head of international private bank for Asia Pacific
Deutsche Bank has appointed Jin Yee Young as head of the international private bank for Asia Pacific, effective 3 January next year. She will be based in Singapore and will also join the international private bank’s global executive committee. “In Jin Yee Young we have found an outstanding leader...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 a Share
Top tech stocks don't have to come with prohibitive price tags.
ffnews.com
Six Fintech Companies from Africa Emerge as Finalists in the Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2022
The six finalists were chosen following extremely strong competition from over 700 fintechs from 59 countries; Grand Finale to be held on 28 October at the Ecobank Group Pan African Centre in Lomé, Togo; Finalists will compete for the top price of $50,000 and admission to the ‘Ecobank Fintech Challenge Fellowship’ program.
Coinbase Receives Digital Payments Token License to Operate in Singapore
Coinbase has received preliminary approval from Singapore’s monetary authority. Coinbase will now be able to offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in the island state.”. Singapore’s central bank, The Monetary Authority of Singapore, has granted in-principle approval to Coinbase, permitting the firm to offer its services...
The Fed will 'probably break something', and more risks may need to be priced in as markets are fragile after an era of low rates and high liquidity, Mohamed El-Erian says
"The Fed is so late, it will probably break something on the way to reducing inflation," Mohamed El-Erian said. He warned of more risks to market stability.
cryptonewsz.com
Animoca Brands Makes a Strategic Investment in Cool Cats NFT
After receiving a strategic investment, Cool Cats made a big move with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats collects NFTs of 9,999 on the Ethereum blockchain, wherein Animoca Brands are the leading digital entertainment and gamification company that works to enhance the digital asset rights in the metaverse. The ongoing friendship between...
Stocks drop on Wall Street following hot inflation report
NEW YORK — (AP) — A worse-than-expected report on inflation is hitting Wall Street Thursday, and stocks are falling toward their weakest levels in almost two years. The S&P 500 was 1.4% lower in morning trading after a government report showed inflation is spreading more widely across the economy, with one closely followed component accelerating to its hottest level in 40 years. That's forcing investors to brace for continued, big hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control, and the potential recession those moves could create.
Personetics’ ‘Banking on Innovation’ podcast brings valuable perspectives from the industry leaders who are driving customer-centric innovation in financial services
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for banks and financial services providers, has today announced the release of the first episode of their new bi-weekly podcast, ‘Banking on Innovation’. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005592/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
fundselectorasia.com
Former Singapore private bank deputy CEO banned for 10 years
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) have jointly taken action against the former deputy chief executive and head of private banking at BSI Bank Singapore (BSIS). Raj Sriram has been issued a 24-month conditional warning from the police and a 10-year prohibition order from the...
mmm-online.com
Omnichannel engagement in medical marketing is evolving
Healthcare marketing is an industry dominated by buzzwords and over the past year or so, few have matched the staying power of ‘omnichannel engagement.’. Consumer expectations are constantly changing and marketers are faced with the unenviable task of positioning pharma brands in ways that maximize their value. Beyond the...
Jami Miscik Joins Lazard as a Senior Advisor, Geopolitical Advisory
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Jami Miscik has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor, effective immediately. Based in Los Angeles, Ms. Miscik joins Lazard Senior Advisors General John Abizaid and Admiral William McRaven as the firm builds its Geopolitical Advisory group. Ms. Miscik was most recently CEO of Kissinger Associates and is a former Deputy Director for Intelligence at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005100/en/ Jami Miscik, Senior Advisor, Lazard Geopolitical Advisory (Photo: Business Wire)
blockchain.news
Blockchain Infrastructure Provider Tatum Secures $41.5M Funding
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) provider, Tatum has landed $41.5 million in funding, receiving the needed capital backing to expand its business offerings. Riding on its current track record in the industry, Tatum’s funding was led by Equity Partners with support from other renowned venture firms including Octopus Ventures, 3VC, Tensor Ventures, Depo Ventures, Leadblock Fund, Circle, and founders of Bitpanda.
u.today
Bitcoin Might Rival Top Custodian Banks With Unmatched Market Value
Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, has argued that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon rival the market capitalization of top custodian banks. He said in a tweet that despite BTC's market cap being just 0.25% of that of the top nine custodian banks, seven of them have entered the crypto custody space in 2022 alone.
Earnings Previews: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Charles Schwab
Banks and other financial institutions will lead off next week's round of earnings reports, with these three firms posting quarterly results before markets open on Monday.
financefeeds.com
Broadridge taps MX to provide financial advisors with 360º customer view
“Investors today have an unprecedented level of control over their assets, but the current market environment has reminded us that it is still beneficial to have access to the personal touch of an advisor.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions has partnered with open finance specialist MX to utilize the company’s financial data...
