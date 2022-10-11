NEW YORK — (AP) — A worse-than-expected report on inflation is hitting Wall Street Thursday, and stocks are falling toward their weakest levels in almost two years. The S&P 500 was 1.4% lower in morning trading after a government report showed inflation is spreading more widely across the economy, with one closely followed component accelerating to its hottest level in 40 years. That's forcing investors to brace for continued, big hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control, and the potential recession those moves could create.

STOCKS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO