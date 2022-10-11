ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Golf Digest

Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize

Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
fox16.com

Cabot makes statement as legit 7A grid contender

Cabot went into last Friday’s game with unbeaten Conway looking to make a statement. That statement was this is not the same team that started 5-0 last season and then lost to Conway and Bryant by a combined 60 points. It was mission accomplished as head coach Scott Reed’s...
KATV

KATV Coach of the Year 2022

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Contest: KATV / Coach of the Year 2022. Station Address: KATV, 401 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72201. Contest Area: Arkansas Counties: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Perry, Phillips, Pike, Polk Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, St. Francis, Saline, Searcy, Sevier, Sharp, Stone, Union, Van Buren, White, Woodruff, and Yell.
onlyinark.com

Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State

Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas 2nd-grader awarded for saving his best friend's life

PARIS, Ark. — Paris Elementary School honored second-grader Jase Brown on Thursday, calling him a hero for his quick thinking after a scooter accident on October 6. This week is Spirit Week for the students and Thursday coincidentally was dress like your favorite Disney or superhero character day. Little did the students know, they had a hero of their own in the school auditorium.
PARIS, AR
Power 95.9

Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!

It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
ucanews.live

People of UCA: Olivia Fleming

Recent UCA graduate and current graduate student Olivia Fleming is using her Spanish degree to jump into the job force and further her interests in art and history. “I honestly enjoy using the language and can find many more job opportunities working in my field than I would in art history,” Fleming, who uses they/she pronouns, said.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

After two-year hiatus, Central Arkansas Pride to return in colorful force

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Pride announced Wednesday that Little Rock's 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will happen this weekend after a two-year hiatus. According to the news release, the celebration will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Argenta Plaza bringing lots of family-friendly programs and events to the community.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases

Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR

