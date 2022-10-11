Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Covid-19 Tracker: No change
Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Recorded infections, positivity rates and hospitalizations remained mostly flat. Wastewater has also been somewhat flat (above where it was two weeks ago) and R Number models show a rising local transmission. Has the virus may have...
Firm awarded no-bid contract to fix SFUSD payroll has troubling history
For nearly 10 months, the San Francisco Unified School District couldn’t assess the scope of its payroll fiasco. Now, at last, some numbers are in: A whopping 3,337 employees have opened help tickets with recent activity related to a payroll crisis that has left them unpaid or underpaid, according Alvarez & Marsal, the firm recently hired to assess and fix the EmPowerSF payroll system.
John Santos’s Afro-Caribbean Mission
Priced out of San Francisco back in the early 1990s, John Santos had to leave the Mission behind. But the culture and ethos he absorbed growing up in the neighborhood continues to shape his musical vision as a percussionist, bandleader, educator and activist who embraces the Afro-Caribbean rhythmic continuum. A...
DBI inspector leading Rodrigo Santos audit had work done on his home by Rodrigo Santos
If ever a film was made of San Francisco’s rather theatrical forays in municipal corruption, there’s a hell of a part for a suave, middle-aged Latin actor able to project mephistophelean charm of the sort that induces you to simultaneously smile and check on your wallet. He’d be...
Upstart: We won, we all won!
We’ve had a lot of good news last week. First, Garbage Odyssey, an investigation of San Francisco’s bizarre and costly quest for the perfect trash can, won an Insight Award from the Institute for Nonprofit News. A week ago Saturday, Mission Local won a General Excellence award from...
Neighborhood Notes: Penny prerolls, Cinema Week, ’80s in the Mission
Acción Latina show celebrates the ’80s, Mission style. On Thursday, Acción Latina opened its exhibition focusing on artists and organizers who worked in the Mission District in the 1980s. There will be art from local artists, live performances, and refreshments. The free exhibit features work from local...
Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock
A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
Reporting on mayor and her appointees has been revelatory
Imagine, if you will, that we are all prisoners in a cave. As I write this it’s 70 degrees and glorious in lovely San Francisco, but let’s just suppose. Imagine that all we can see are projections on a cave wall of puppets, handled by unseen puppeteers, and backlit by a fire. This, to us, is reality. But, really, it’s just shadows, cast by puppet-masters.
Gig bits: Latinx and Chinese workers unite, driverless cars, Chinese apps battle in Philadelphia
It’s not commonplace to see dozens of monolingual Latinx and Chinese getting together to cheer each other on. After all, language is a hurdle in itself. But when all see themselves as working poor – a shared economic unity prevails. It did last Wednesday night when some 60...
Bystander reverses 4 overdoses in one evening near 24th and Mission
The efforts of a solitary civilian bystander reversed four overdoses near 24th and Mission streets at about 5:30 p.m., according to the fire department. “Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived,” stated the department. Members of the fire department’s Emergency Medical Services division and the Street...
Valencia St. attacks leave residents shaken, unsure
In what appear to be separate instances of assault in the Mission, multiple victims say they know who attacked them — but have had no help in getting the police to arrest the perpetrators. One of the victims has given up. Another, severely beaten in a recent incident near the Mission District home where he has lived for more than a decade, lives in fear of being targeted again.
Mission Moves: Valencia Street Vintage, ‘Wellness hubs’
Welcome to Mission Moves! Moves are happening in the neighborhood all the time; something strange is happening at the store that’s been closed forever, a bike lane heads to your street, or your fave bar just sold overnight. This originally reported roundup notes newsy Mission /development / housing moves...
Coalition on Homelessness sues city over its treatment of homeless people
The Coalition on Homelessness today filed a major lawsuit against San Francisco, alleging that the city has violated the constitutional rights of its homeless population. In the 105-page complaint released at 7:30 p.m., lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area outlined what it argues are three violations of U.S. Constitutional amendments and instances in which the city allegedly broke its own laws.
The Mission remains one of SF neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by lousy air
It’s not breaking news that air pollution impacts low-income neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately. Mission Local wrote eight years ago that the Mission had the worst air quality and the highest overall negative health indicators. The latest data indicates a similar result: Communities of color are exposed to...
People We Meet: Abbylyn Roca, on the way to her designer dream
Abbylyn Roca used to love walking around San Francisco’s design district, getting into the details of the landscape: The structure of a building, the display of objects. She noticed how each detail worked to unify different groups of people. Architecture, interior design, furniture design; as she walked, she started...
Cop Watch: Mayor Breed pulls strings — wins some, loses some
The Board of Supervisors passed Mayor London Breed’s contentious police surveillance policy on Tuesday, giving the SFPD the green light to live-monitor San Francisco residents and visitors through private cameras without a warrant. Four supervisors voted against the measure, citing concerns that civil rights organizations have raised all summer:...
Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged
UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
Chinese nonprofit fights Chinese-language misinformation
More than half of the Chinese-language “fake news” circulating within the Chinese American community is spread on WeChat. Now, a San Francisco-based nonprofit is trying to counter the fake news on the widely used app, as well as on Twitter and YouTube. Enter PiYaoBa (辟谣吧), or “let’s fact-check...
A rally for peace on the 24th Street BART plaza
Connie Rivera caught her breath, then turned to face the crowd. The sun shone on the east 24th Street BART Plaza as she finished another Aztec dance number planned for that day’s peace rally, the same one embattled in controversy just weeks before. “What a pleasure to return to...
‘Sii agua sí,’ but not on Saturday
Liz Boubion isn’t interested in taking credit for 2021’s historic deluge, but she’s being very careful about how she words her weather-related invocation this year. The founder and artistic director of the Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers (FLACC), she and her team had spent months working on water-centric “sii agua sí,” a site-specific performance designed for the 18th Street/Mission Creek Corridor’s American Indian Cultural District. But when an atmospheric river forced the event inside at the last minute, they crammed as many of the activities as possible into Dance Mission Theater, where water also flowed, at least symbolically.
