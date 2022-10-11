ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 Tracker: No change

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Recorded infections, positivity rates and hospitalizations remained mostly flat. Wastewater has also been somewhat flat (above where it was two weeks ago) and R Number models show a rising local transmission. Has the virus may have...
Mission Local

Firm awarded no-bid contract to fix SFUSD payroll has troubling history

For nearly 10 months, the San Francisco Unified School District couldn’t assess the scope of its payroll fiasco. Now, at last, some numbers are in: A whopping 3,337 employees have opened help tickets with recent activity related to a payroll crisis that has left them unpaid or underpaid, according Alvarez & Marsal, the firm recently hired to assess and fix the EmPowerSF payroll system.
Mission Local

John Santos’s Afro-Caribbean Mission

Priced out of San Francisco back in the early 1990s, John Santos had to leave the Mission behind. But the culture and ethos he absorbed growing up in the neighborhood continues to shape his musical vision as a percussionist, bandleader, educator and activist who embraces the Afro-Caribbean rhythmic continuum. A...
Mission Local

Upstart: We won, we all won!

We’ve had a lot of good news last week. First, Garbage Odyssey, an investigation of San Francisco’s bizarre and costly quest for the perfect trash can, won an Insight Award from the Institute for Nonprofit News. A week ago Saturday, Mission Local won a General Excellence award from...
Mission Local

Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock

A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
Mission Local

Reporting on mayor and her appointees has been revelatory

Imagine, if you will, that we are all prisoners in a cave. As I write this it’s 70 degrees and glorious in lovely San Francisco, but let’s just suppose. Imagine that all we can see are projections on a cave wall of puppets, handled by unseen puppeteers, and backlit by a fire. This, to us, is reality. But, really, it’s just shadows, cast by puppet-masters.
Mission Local

Valencia St. attacks leave residents shaken, unsure

In what appear to be separate instances of assault in the Mission, multiple victims say they know who attacked them — but have had no help in getting the police to arrest the perpetrators. One of the victims has given up. Another, severely beaten in a recent incident near the Mission District home where he has lived for more than a decade, lives in fear of being targeted again.
Mission Local

Coalition on Homelessness sues city over its treatment of homeless people

The Coalition on Homelessness today filed a major lawsuit against San Francisco, alleging that the city has violated the constitutional rights of its homeless population. In the 105-page complaint released at 7:30 p.m., lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area outlined what it argues are three violations of U.S. Constitutional amendments and instances in which the city allegedly broke its own laws.
Mission Local

Cop Watch: Mayor Breed pulls strings — wins some, loses some

The Board of Supervisors passed Mayor London Breed’s contentious police surveillance policy on Tuesday, giving the SFPD the green light to live-monitor San Francisco residents and visitors through private cameras without a warrant. Four supervisors voted against the measure, citing concerns that civil rights organizations have raised all summer:...
Mission Local

Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged

UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
Mission Local

‘Sii agua sí,’ but not on Saturday

Liz Boubion isn’t interested in taking credit for 2021’s historic deluge, but she’s being very careful about how she words her weather-related invocation this year. The founder and artistic director of the Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers (FLACC), she and her team had spent months working on water-centric “sii agua sí,” a site-specific performance designed for the 18th Street/Mission Creek Corridor’s American Indian Cultural District. But when an atmospheric river forced the event inside at the last minute, they crammed as many of the activities as possible into Dance Mission Theater, where water also flowed, at least symbolically.
