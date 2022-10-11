ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
guitar.com

Tom DeLonge thanks Matt Skiba for keeping Blink-182 “thriving” in his absence

Blink-182 founding guitarist Tom DeLonge has shared a heartfelt message to thank Matt Skiba for filling his shoes as he prepares to rejoin the band. DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2015, to pursue his interests in ufology. Now that he’s returned to the band, it appear it’s now time for Matt Skiba to take a break.
MUSIC
guitar.com

DigiTech teases return with ‘Blues Brothers’ clip: “We’re putting the band back together”

Rumours of pedalmaker DigiTech‘s demise appear to have been somewhat exaggerated as the company has teased its comeback in a new Instagram post. The post included an iconic Blues Brothers scene, featuring Jim Belushi and Dan Akyroyd announcing “We’re putting the band back together” as the DigiTech logo appears over the scene. No further details were shared by the pedalmaker at the time of writing, and an official announcement has not been made.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Tom Delonge
guitar.com

Fender CEO on how Slipknot’s Mick Thompson and Jim Root inspired Jackson’s revival

Fender Musical Instruments CEO Andy Mooney has discussed the impetus behind the Jackson revival, sharing how Slipknot’s Jim Root and Mick Thompson inspired the decision. In a new interview with Entrepreneur, the CEO revealed that nostalgia was a large factor in making the decision to revive the Jackson brand, revealing that requests from artists gave him insight into a potential market. He explained, “A classic case in point is Slipknot – you’ve got Mick Thomson playing a signature Jackson, which he grew up on, and on the other side of the stage Jim Root is playing a signature Charvel.”
BUSINESS

