Fender Musical Instruments CEO Andy Mooney has discussed the impetus behind the Jackson revival, sharing how Slipknot’s Jim Root and Mick Thompson inspired the decision. In a new interview with Entrepreneur, the CEO revealed that nostalgia was a large factor in making the decision to revive the Jackson brand, revealing that requests from artists gave him insight into a potential market. He explained, “A classic case in point is Slipknot – you’ve got Mick Thomson playing a signature Jackson, which he grew up on, and on the other side of the stage Jim Root is playing a signature Charvel.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO