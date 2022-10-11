Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
AJ Hinch explains why Miguel Cabrera will play for the Tigers in 2023
What did AJ Hinch say about Miguel Cabrera returning in 2023?How will Miguel Cabrera be used in 2023?. As the 2022 Major League All-Star Game quickly approached, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera was batting right around .300 on the season. Unfortunately, Cabrera was not able to...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
MLB decided to make Braves’ NLDS schedule as difficult as possible for them
If the Atlanta Braves want to repeat as World Series champions, they have to figure out how to win day games with greater regularity right now. Despite winning 101 games on the season, the Atlanta Braves now have no choice but to figure out how to win day games. For...
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
Joe Maddon would be happy to discuss managerial opening with White Sox or any team, but no one has reached out yet
Longtime MLB manager Joe Maddon wants to get back in the dugout again and would be happy to interview for a managerial opening, but he knows circumstances would have to align perfectly for him to get the type of opportunity he wants next.
Umpire gifts Dodgers early lead over Padres with crazy missed call
The San Diego Padres jumped out to an early lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS after trailing for all of Game 1. Manny Machado took a 2-1 Clayton Kershaw offering over the left field wall to put the Padres up 1-0. Freddie Freeman responded...
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
Cubs biggest competition for Carlos Correa isn’t the Twins
The Chicago Cubs could be in play for Carlos Correa, but they have some competition — and no, it’s not his current team, the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Twins, which was widely expected given the shortstop market this offseason. Correa was forced to sign a short-term deal with Minnesota last offseason after initially seeking a 8-to-10 year deal at the beginning of free agency.
Yankees' Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson didn’t run hard. He didn’t answer questions about it, either. The veteran slugger went into a home run trot too soon — and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Certain the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.
