ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Kate Upton
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Yankees#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Philadelphia Phillies
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Cubs biggest competition for Carlos Correa isn’t the Twins

The Chicago Cubs could be in play for Carlos Correa, but they have some competition — and no, it’s not his current team, the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Twins, which was widely expected given the shortstop market this offseason. Correa was forced to sign a short-term deal with Minnesota last offseason after initially seeking a 8-to-10 year deal at the beginning of free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Yankees' Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson didn’t run hard. He didn’t answer questions about it, either. The veteran slugger went into a home run trot too soon — and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Certain the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.
BRONX, NY
E! News

E! News

217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy