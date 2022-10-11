Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
Goose Creek pumpkin patch supports community organizations
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re looking for the perfect pumpkin to display this Halloween season, the Pumpkin Patch at St. James United Methodist Church is open in Goose Creek. The church’s youth group attempted to grow pumpkins on the property back in 2000 but did not have much luck. So, the church partnered […]
holycitysinner.com
Miracle Holiday Pop-Up Returns to Mount Pleasant at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
For the fourth straight year, international Christmas pop-up cocktail bar concept, Miracle, will take over Handcraft Kitchen and Cocktails in Mount Pleasant. The festive fun begins on Friday, November 21st and will run through Monday, December 31st. Patrons can expect over the top kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
abcnews4.com
'Coffee with a cop' Friday at Starbucks with Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is having "coffee with a cop" on Friday, October 14th. Officers will be at Starbucks on Coleman Boulevard and interacting with members of the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Natural grocery store opens in Mount Pleasant
Owner Joanna Alexander, joined by Councilmembers Laura Hyatt, Howard Chapman and John Iacofano, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Local Jo's Natural Foods with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd.
The Post and Courier
Boat show organizers look to the future while preserving the past
After an altered schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show returned in 2021 with all of the activities, events, and wooden boats visitors have enjoyed for over three decades. South Carolina Maritime Museum Administrator Hope McFaddin said the Georgetown community turned out in droves to support...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
The Post and Courier
Wooden Boat Show set sponsorship fundraising records in 2021
In a coastal state steeped in history, the water has many stories to tell. The South Carolina Maritime Museum wants to educate and share the uniqueness of South Carolina’s maritime past. The annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show is the event that helps the museum achieve its vision. “The boat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still
Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Candidate event at Cane Bay High School
Berkeley County Republican Party, announced in the statement the Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium, located at 1624 State Road, Summerville, South Carolina. Doors Open at 12:30 p.m. It was planned for Oct. 1, but it had to be rescheduled.
‘Cane Bay Killers’ bring horror movies to life in Lowcountry neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- These characters have been frightening audiences on the big screen for decades, and a group of Berkeley County residents is bringing them to life for the third year. Dubbed the “Cane Bay Killers,” seven men dress up as popular horror movie villains and haunt the Cane Bay neighborhood in Summerville all October. […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston newlyweds found accessible house hunting with HGTV
Newlyweds Jeff and Shannon Tucker recently said "I do" just a few miles away from their new home near Mount Pleasant after meeting each other online. The couple, along with Shannon's 10-year-old daughter Ansley from a previous marriage, are busy unpacking and settling into their new home. Now, they are...
The Post and Courier
Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant
Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
Weekend parking limitations on King St. to become permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Limited parking on King Street during the weekend is here to stay. Parking is prohibited on King between Spring and Calhoun Streets from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This has been in place since May 2021, as part of a pilot program. City officials said new […]
The Post and Courier
Behind the scenes with new North Charleston haunted house, Southern Screams
NORTH CHARLESTON — At Ashley Acres, the staff is simply dying to welcome new patients to the asylum. Literally. They're all cursed nurses, possessed nuns, ghastly beasts and mad scientists reaching from beyond the grave to clutch whatever life forces they can and drag them into the afterlife. Well,...
Comments / 0