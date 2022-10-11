ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek pumpkin patch supports community organizations

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re looking for the perfect pumpkin to display this Halloween season, the Pumpkin Patch at St. James United Methodist Church is open in Goose Creek. The church’s youth group attempted to grow pumpkins on the property back in 2000 but did not have much luck. So, the church partnered […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium

On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
CHARLESTON, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
The Post and Courier

Natural grocery store opens in Mount Pleasant

Owner Joanna Alexander, joined by Councilmembers Laura Hyatt, Howard Chapman and John Iacofano, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Local Jo's Natural Foods with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Boat show organizers look to the future while preserving the past

After an altered schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show returned in 2021 with all of the activities, events, and wooden boats visitors have enjoyed for over three decades. South Carolina Maritime Museum Administrator Hope McFaddin said the Georgetown community turned out in droves to support...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Charleston Weekend Events

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Wooden Boat Show set sponsorship fundraising records in 2021

In a coastal state steeped in history, the water has many stories to tell. The South Carolina Maritime Museum wants to educate and share the uniqueness of South Carolina’s maritime past. The annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show is the event that helps the museum achieve its vision. “The boat...
GEORGETOWN, SC
#Volunteers#Book Clubs#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Home Owners Association
The Post and Courier

Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park

Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still

Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Candidate event at Cane Bay High School

Berkeley County Republican Party, announced in the statement the Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium, located at 1624 State Road, Summerville, South Carolina. Doors Open at 12:30 p.m. It was planned for Oct. 1, but it had to be rescheduled.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston newlyweds found accessible house hunting with HGTV

Newlyweds Jeff and Shannon Tucker recently said "I do" just a few miles away from their new home near Mount Pleasant after meeting each other online. The couple, along with Shannon's 10-year-old daughter Ansley from a previous marriage, are busy unpacking and settling into their new home. Now, they are...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...

