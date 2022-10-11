Read full article on original website
Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers
KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year...
Johnson City officials, community stakeholders hear results from study on addressing homelessness in the region
Johnson City needs to play a role in addressing homelessness in the region. City Commissioner Todd Fowler said that's something the city already knew, but a presentation of findings from a study seeking to determine a possible path forward to address homelessness in the region hammered that point home on Thursday.
Sullivan County eyeing development district
The Sullivan County Commission is considering establishing an economic redevelopment zone along Interstate 81 in a bid to spur more growth at Exit 69. The zone, if created, would allow the county to give tax incremental financing incentives to potential developers and work as an economic development tool to court new businesses.
Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans
ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
Additional funds approved for athletic fields at Boones Creek school
Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School. On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
Meet the candidates running for Church Hill alderman
CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
Healthy Kingsport partners with Appalachian RC&D and the Kingsport Farmers Market for Farmacy Fit Program
KINGSPORT — Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport. Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue...
Elizabethton Veterans Walk of Honor
Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds
ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county’s Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
National Night Out at V.O. Dobbins ball field
On Thursday, Kingsport’s annual National Night Out event in Riverview — bringing law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders together with the people they serve — took place at the V.O. Dobbins (Douglass) ball field on MLK Drive at Louis Street. This year, Kingsport police officers, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies, Kingsport firefighters, emergency medical technicians, life-saving crew members and representatives from Ballad Health’s medical facilities were on hand for the annual meet and greet as city residents had the chance to say hello to first responders as well as examine the equipment they use.
Dr. Lisa Piercey named to ETSU Board of Trustees
Dr. Lisa Piercey, a pediatrician and one of three Quillen College of Medicine Outstanding Alumni for 2022 who served as the 14th commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, has been appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. “Dr. Piercey led the state...
Watch now: D-B's Hampton named interim Kingsport superintendent, North renovations to cost $840,000 more
KINGSPORT — It’s official: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is to become interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools on Nov. 1 and serve through June 30 of next year. The Board of Education Tuesday night also approved adding nearly $840,000 to $4 million already appropriated to renovate...
Miyares visits with police, deputies in Norton
NORTON — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made his first Listening Tour round in Southwest Virginia on Thursday before an audience of about 70 area sheriffs, deputies, police chiefs and officers. Miyares — accompanied by Virginia Republican House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and deputy House Leader Israel O’ Quinn,...
‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday
ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
Elizabethton City Council to consider naming bridge at Milligan for Coach Duard Walker
ELIZABETHTON — The first item of new business on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Council meeting tomorrow night will be the consideration of a resolution to name the bridge crossing Buffalo Creek to the main entrance to Milligan University the “Coach Duard Walker Bridge.” The resolution was written for the council’s approval after city staff received requests from Bill Greer, president of Milligan University, and members of city council. The city staff’s recommendation was to approve the resolution.
Wise County Schools’ first solar roof project now operating
WISE — Wise Primary School now has a new meaning to its name. The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for a solar panel array covering several hundred square feet of the school’s roof.
Meet the candidates running for Surgoinsville mayor
SURGOINSVILLE — Three candidates are running for the position of mayor in the November municipal election. The Times News asked all of them the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
ETSU Advancement appoints Joe Smith as executive director of communications
East Tennessee State University’s Division of University Advancement announced the appointment of Joe Smith as the office’s new executive director of communications. He began his new role on Oct. 3. Smith has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as ETSU’s senior director...
"Saddle Up" for St. Jude Fun Day
WF Stables will be hosting their Saddle up for St. Jude Fun Day on Saturday. Who: WF Stables of Jonesborough is hosting their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude Fun Day, the proceeds of which will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Boone's Hamlin among area leaders in tackles
Daniel Boone's defense has been on the hunt all season, and Henry Hamlin has been in the middle of the mix. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior linebacker stands in fifth place in the Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders with 71 tackles. Hamlin has also been a standout in coverage, totaling three interceptions for a sixth-place tie.
