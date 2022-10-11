Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Deadline extended in Watertown school superintendent search
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District has extended the timeline in its search for a new superintendent. In a release, the board of education announced it was extending the application deadline to November 28. The previous superintendent, Patti LaBarr, retired at the end of August. “We...
wwnytv.com
YMCA leaving Sackets Harbor location next month
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA announced Thursday that its facility in Sackets Harbor is closing on November 1. Officials said the Pike Road location will become a private youth training facility. The Y said the building owner has leased the facility to IHC Sports Academy which will...
wwnytv.com
Group tours JCC’s planned entrepreneur education hub
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A timetable is set and work is underway on Jefferson Community College’s downtown Watertown hub for entrepreneurs. It’s described as a transformational project for Franklin Street. On Thursday, Advantage Watertown, a city improvement consulting group, walked through the strip of vacant Public Square...
wwnytv.com
Carthage Area Hospital looks to fill 50 positions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions. CAH was at The WorkPlace in Watertown to hold interviews. Officials say the one-on-ones gave candidates a chance to have a more personal experience. So, what jobs need to be...
wwnytv.com
New gym on the way for Alexandria Central
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The old Alexandria Central gymnasium was cozy to say the least. Times change and so do athletic facilities. Alexandria will showcase a brand new one next school year. It promises to be a new era for Purple Ghost sports. It centers on a brand-new...
wwnytv.com
Lowville school officials make pitch for $15M improvement project
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Academy’s school board presented the plans for a multi-million-dollar capital improvement project Wednesday night. It gave the public an opportunity to ask questions about the nearly $15 million proposal. The project includes a new track, additional parking for athletic fields, a new gymnasium...
wwnytv.com
Canton-Potsdam Hospital changing main entrance starting Monday
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Starting Monday, the main entrance and the emergency department entrance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be temporarily relocating as a two-year, $71 million expansion project gets underway. “This hospital and this transition that we are working through right now in flipping the hospital’s main entrance to...
wwnytv.com
BOCES invites public to open houses
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - BOCES is inviting members of the public to attend two upcoming open houses for its technical centers in Jefferson and Lewis Counties. Nathan Lehman, BOCES information coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the events. Watch his interview above. The...
wwnytv.com
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Owners of Watertown’s two golf courses are in talks with the city of Watertown that could result in the sale of the course in Thompson Park. The deal would also end all the lawsuits against the city and see Ives Hill Country Club, on Flower Avenue West, reopen.
wwnytv.com
Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She died suddenly of heart failure but was in the company of family. Verna was born on January 15, 1929, in Massena, New York to Ross and Ruby O’Shaughnessy....
wwnytv.com
Ronald E. Woodley, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Woodley, Clayton passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. Ron was born in Hastings, PA April 27, 1935, son of William W. and Anna F. Lenz Woodley. He was a graduate of Hastings High School. Ron entered the US Army August 23, 1954 and was honorably discharged August 22, 1957. He was stationed in Alaska while in the service.
wwnytv.com
Mix to stay on as Watertown city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided to stay on the job. Citing tensions among city council members, Mix announced on October 4 that he wasn’t renewing his contract when it ended on December 31. He confirmed his decision to stay to 7 News...
wwnytv.com
John Rositano, 89, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Rositano, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Watertown October 11, 2022. John was born in Sinopoli, Italy May 20, 1933, son of Rocco and Angela Salarno Rositano and he attended schools in Italy. He came to the United States and Gouverneur in November 1950 where he lived and worked with his brother and sister in-law at their restaurant, The Casablanca.
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The part of Arcade Street adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza will be closed to Traffic Thursday. Some work could continue into Friday. That closes the street between Arsenal and Court streets. It’s because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project. Arsenal Street traffic...
wwnytv.com
Watertown construction projects take shape on Clinton Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been around Watertown, you’ve likely seen the crane hovering above Clinton Street. Over the past few months, workers have been toiling away on a planned addition to Watertown Savings Bank. Now they’re laying down steel and the structure is starting to...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence Health receives $10M to create electronic records system
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System is receiving $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a county-wide electronic health record system. Three other area hospitals – Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, Carthage Area Hospital, and River Hospital in Alexandria Bay – will receive hundreds...
wwnytv.com
Sing Fling is Back!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Northern Blend Chorus presents Sing Fling! An Cappella Invitational Saturday, October 15, 2022 WATERTOWN – A cappella harmony returns to the North Country as Northern Blend Chorus presents Sing Fling! on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 6:30 pm, at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington Street, Watertown. In addition to the ringing harmonies of this award-winning women’s a cappella chorus, guests include: • chapter quartets Half Notes, Lip Service, Roulette, For Heaven’s Sake (1996 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions) and LiveWire (2015 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions) • Watertown High Select Choir • Lowville High School Select Choir • Thousand Island Treble Choir • with special guests, the Pointercounts from SUNY Potsdam The emcee for Sing Fling will be Watertown Lyric Theater president Jonathan Cole. General admission tickets are $15, with students, military and seniors (60+) $12. Tickets are available at Downtown Julie Brown ReSale and online at northernblendchorus.homestad.com. For more information, contact Mary Ann at 788-5967, or visit our website at northernblendchorus.homestead.com.
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & girls’ tennis
(WWNY) - High school soccer and girls’ tennis made news Wednesday. Watertown hosted Carthage in boys’ soccer. Deveraux Watson came up with a save for the Comets. It was Watson again, being tested by the Cyclones’ offense. Watertown broke through when Seth Charlton scored off an assist...
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Plenty of action on the pitch
(WWNY) - Both boys and girls’ soccer were on the local sports schedule Thursday night. In boys’ Frontier League soccer under the lights in Adams, the South Jefferson Spartans hosted Lowville. Less than three minutes in, the Spartans get on the board when Steven Wood goes top shelf...
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & cross country
(WWNY) - Soccer and cross country were among the sports contested Tuesday. The Watertown Cyclones and South Jefferson Spartans met on the pitch. Cyclones put pressure on early. Evan Widrick had the save for South Jefferson. It was Widrick again coming up with the stop for the Spartans. At the...
