South Florida elementary student taken into custody for bringing gun to school
(HIALEAH, FL)– A 5th grader has been taken into police custody after he brought a gun to school in his book bag. The incident occurred on Monday at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah. Authorities say they were notified about the incident after several students in a 5th-grade classroom...
“Beyond disappointed:” Parkland families, officials react to Cruz sentencing decision
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL)– Families and loved ones of the 17 people killed by Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School watched as he avoided Florida’s death penalty in a Broward courtroom on Thursday. “We are beyond disappointed by the outcome today,” said Lori Alhadeff, the mother of 14...
Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in the murder of 17 at MSD High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) — After 7 and a half hours of deliberation, jurors sentenced confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz to life in prison for the murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School in 2018. Cruz listened to the verdict as it was read by Broward County Circuit...
Parkland trial live updates: Jury reaches decision in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty case
(PARKLAND, Fla.) — The jury has reached a decision in Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty case. Cruz pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the Feb. 14, 2018, killing of 14 students and three staff members at his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Among the victims were 15-year-old Peter Wang, an Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet who died while helping classmates escape, and 35-year-old Scott Beigel, a geography teacher who was shot dead while shepherding students to safety in his classroom.
Florida woman arrested after infant dies due to ingesting fentanyl
(BOYNTON BEACH, FL)– A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after an infant in her care died after ingesting fentanyl. Kelly Kirwan was taken into custody on Tuesday for the March 31st death of the 10-month-old girl. Authorities say they were called to the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and...
Jury begins deliberating the fate of Nikolas Cruz
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — The jurors in the Parkland shooter sentencing trial will decide his fate today as they begin their deliberations, concluding a three-month trial. Tuesday during closing arguments, the prosecutor told the jury that the “appropriate sentence for Nikolas Cruz was the death penalty.”. He’s charged...
Closing arguments conclude, jury to decide Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz’s fate
(PARKLAND, Fla.) — The fate of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz will soon be in the hands of the jurors who will determine if Cruz will be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison for carrying out the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. Closing arguments in...
‘American Idol’ finalist Willie Spence killed in TN car crash
(CHATTANOOGA, TN)- Palm Beach County native Willie Spence, a finalist on season 19 of American Idol, died in a car crash on Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, Tennessee. Spence spent his early childhood in Riviera Beach but later moved to Georgia. His family maintained ties to the area and his...
Palm Beach County School bus drivers to see another pay increase
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)– School bus drivers in Palm Beach County will see a pay raise following a school board vote Wednesday. The school board voted to increase the salary of school bus drivers by $2.75 per hour, making bus drivers in Palm Beach County the highest paid in the state.
The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 10-14-22
Boy, there is a lot of raw reaction out there from the Parkland shooter and his sentence of life in jail. Some of that came from the Governor. We’ll let you know what’s being said. And why did these two climate activists throw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting?! This story is going viral…
Freight train crashes into vehicle in downtown WPB, woman left in ‘critical condition’
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A freight train crashed into a vehicle Wednesday evening near downtown West Palm Beach, leaving a ‘woman in her 60s’ critically injured, according to authorities. The woman driving the vehicle was released from her car and immediately transported to a medical facility...
‘Salty Crocky’; Giant 12-foot-alligator caught in Delray Beach
(DELRAY BEACH, FLA) — Looks like fishermen have a new catch…. Beach-goers spotted a 12-foot alligator taking a stroll along the ocean in Delray Beach Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the rabid gator, after witnesses repeatedly called the office. An alligator...
