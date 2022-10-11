ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

850wftl.com

Parkland trial live updates: Jury reaches decision in Nikolas Cruz's death penalty case

(PARKLAND, Fla.) — The jury has reached a decision in Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty case. Cruz pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the Feb. 14, 2018, killing of 14 students and three staff members at his former school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Among the victims were 15-year-old Peter Wang, an Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet who died while helping classmates escape, and 35-year-old Scott Beigel, a geography teacher who was shot dead while shepherding students to safety in his classroom.
PARKLAND, FL
850wftl.com

Florida woman arrested after infant dies due to ingesting fentanyl

(BOYNTON BEACH, FL)– A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after an infant in her care died after ingesting fentanyl. Kelly Kirwan was taken into custody on Tuesday for the March 31st death of the 10-month-old girl. Authorities say they were called to the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Jury begins deliberating the fate of Nikolas Cruz

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — The jurors in the Parkland shooter sentencing trial will decide his fate today as they begin their deliberations, concluding a three-month trial. Tuesday during closing arguments, the prosecutor told the jury that the “appropriate sentence for Nikolas Cruz was the death penalty.”. He’s charged...
PARKLAND, FL
850wftl.com

'American Idol' finalist Willie Spence killed in TN car crash

(CHATTANOOGA, TN)- Palm Beach County native Willie Spence, a finalist on season 19 of American Idol, died in a car crash on Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, Tennessee. Spence spent his early childhood in Riviera Beach but later moved to Georgia. His family maintained ties to the area and his...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 10-14-22

Boy, there is a lot of raw reaction out there from the Parkland shooter and his sentence of life in jail. Some of that came from the Governor. We’ll let you know what’s being said. And why did these two climate activists throw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting?! This story is going viral…
PARKLAND, FL
850wftl.com

'Salty Crocky'; Giant 12-foot-alligator caught in Delray Beach

(DELRAY BEACH, FLA) — Looks like fishermen have a new catch…. Beach-goers spotted a 12-foot alligator taking a stroll along the ocean in Delray Beach Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the rabid gator, after witnesses repeatedly called the office. An alligator...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

