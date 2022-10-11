ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

businessnhmagazine.com

Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage

A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Three Haverhill Police Officers Graduate from Northern Essex Community College Police Academy

Three Haverhill police officers were among 41 who graduated last Friday from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy. Haverhill welcomed Officers Craig Costoplus, Tomanik Falcon and Blake Harris. During the ceremony, Harris was awarded the Top Gun Award for being top in the class in overall firearms proficiency. He served as the class president and platoon leader and was further recognized for the highest academic grade in the class.
HAVERHILL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

The Derryfield School breaks ground on new ‘Dining Commons’

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 3 The Derryfield School put shovels into the ground on a new dining commons. Thanks in part to a generous donation of $2,500,000, the largest single gift in the School’s 58-year history, the entire Derryfield community will now be able to gather as one, in a building that will tie the campus together as originally envisioned during the master facilities planning process.
MANCHESTER, NH
merrimacknewspaper.com

Merrimack College Reﬁnishes 71-year-old Student Union

NORTH ANDOVER- As seniors get ready to walk across the stage at graduation, they will also get the chance to walk inside a brand new student union. Merrimack College is reﬁnishing and reopening the Student Union Located in the basement of the Collegiate Church of Christ the Teacher. Finished in 1951, the original student union at Merrimack College was well-loved and used by the Merrimack and North Andover community. After years passed, this union became speciﬁc to just the Merrimack College community, becoming an important piece of the school.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. -  A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Music therapy programs allow children to express themselves

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Leaders at theCenter for Music Therapy at Berklee College of Music are hoping to bring the power of music therapy to more people through several partnerships. Center clinical director Cynthia Pimentel-Koskela said many people already use music in a healing way, and the center doesn’t aim to fix or change people.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Nathan Fuller remarks on God, Biden after shooting man at Comfort Inn, court records say

A 25-year-old New Hampshire man accused of shooting a Massachusetts man in the face last week at a Comfort Inn in Hartford, Vermont, is facing an attempted murder charge. Nathan Mikheal Fuller, of Newport, New Hampshire, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in Windsor Superior Court Monday.
HARTFORD, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’

MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city. Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “
MANCHESTER, NH

