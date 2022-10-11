Read full article on original website
WCVB
GoFundMe effort supports Lowell teacher with ALS
Belinda Paul has a caseload of about 70 students at Daley Middle School in Lowell. A speech and language pathologist, Paul works with students who have severe communication needs.
Rumors of Haverhill Teachers Strike Leads to Pre-Emptive State Labor Relations Hearing Today
Persistent rumors that Haverhill teachers plan a Friday vote to determine whether to strike came to a head Thursday when the Haverhill School Committee filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board. The state responded by calling for a hearing this morning to learn more from both the School...
WCVB
'People should be afraid': Community leaders demand more policing in vulnerable Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Community leaders in Boston are calling for more policing in vulnerable neighborhoods and a change in attitudes after a dark few days in the city. Police said 14-year-old Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Roxbury. On Tuesday, 91-year-old Jean McGuire was...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
businessnhmagazine.com
Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage
A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
Three Haverhill Police Officers Graduate from Northern Essex Community College Police Academy
Three Haverhill police officers were among 41 who graduated last Friday from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy. Haverhill welcomed Officers Craig Costoplus, Tomanik Falcon and Blake Harris. During the ceremony, Harris was awarded the Top Gun Award for being top in the class in overall firearms proficiency. He served as the class president and platoon leader and was further recognized for the highest academic grade in the class.
WMUR.com
CMC hires firm to conduct review sparked by accusations about former surgeon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Catholic Medical Center in Manchester has hired a law firm to conduct an independent, external review of its cardiac surgery program and other issues following accusations and concerns over a former surgeon. CMC announced Thursday that Horty, Springer & Mattern, of Pittsburgh, would evaluate the quality...
manchesterinklink.com
The Derryfield School breaks ground on new ‘Dining Commons’
MANCHESTER, NH – On October 3 The Derryfield School put shovels into the ground on a new dining commons. Thanks in part to a generous donation of $2,500,000, the largest single gift in the School’s 58-year history, the entire Derryfield community will now be able to gather as one, in a building that will tie the campus together as originally envisioned during the master facilities planning process.
WCVB
Man charged in NH church shooting says prison interfering with right to practice religion
CONCORD, N.H. — A man serving time for assault as he awaits trial on charges related to a church shooting in Pelham claims the New Hampshire State Prison is denying him the right to practice his religion. Dale Holloway is asking a judge to order the prison to stop...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester schools need more eggs (and other updates from Tuesday’s BOSC meeting)
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) didn’t have any agenda item that dominated their Tuesday night meeting, but here are a few topics they discussed. Egg shortages in school cafeterias. Manchester School District Chief Financial Officer Karen DeFrancis told the board that the district’s...
merrimacknewspaper.com
Merrimack College Reﬁnishes 71-year-old Student Union
NORTH ANDOVER- As seniors get ready to walk across the stage at graduation, they will also get the chance to walk inside a brand new student union. Merrimack College is reﬁnishing and reopening the Student Union Located in the basement of the Collegiate Church of Christ the Teacher. Finished in 1951, the original student union at Merrimack College was well-loved and used by the Merrimack and North Andover community. After years passed, this union became speciﬁc to just the Merrimack College community, becoming an important piece of the school.
NHPR
A circle of fathers: How Nashua wants to help parents become better role models
The city of Nashua Division of Public Health and the Arlington Community Center are offering a new class for parents and caregivers who want to improve their coping skills. The group aims to create an emotional support circle for people facing the concerns of raising a child. Antonio Pérez was...
WCVB
Students learn to make and repair violins, while a specialty shop mends upright basses
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The North Bennett Street School in Boston’s North End teaches students how to build violins by hand. Over three years, students will create six violins and a viola, which they get to keep. Some students sell those instruments to jumpstart their post-school careers. Volker Nahrmann...
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
WCVB
Music therapy programs allow children to express themselves
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Leaders at theCenter for Music Therapy at Berklee College of Music are hoping to bring the power of music therapy to more people through several partnerships. Center clinical director Cynthia Pimentel-Koskela said many people already use music in a healing way, and the center doesn’t aim to fix or change people.
Nathan Fuller remarks on God, Biden after shooting man at Comfort Inn, court records say
A 25-year-old New Hampshire man accused of shooting a Massachusetts man in the face last week at a Comfort Inn in Hartford, Vermont, is facing an attempted murder charge. Nathan Mikheal Fuller, of Newport, New Hampshire, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned in Windsor Superior Court Monday.
WMUR.com
Man called person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested...
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’
MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city. Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “
