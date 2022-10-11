Read full article on original website
WTVF
Shares for gig economy-reliant Uber, Lyft, and Doordash drop after US contractor proposal
Shares for gig economy worker-reliant companies, including Uber, Doordash, and Lyft, fell by about 10% during Wall Street trading on Tuesday amid a proposal on how independent contractors are treated in the U.S. The proposal could signal changes in regulation that would work to deter companies from considering their workers...
WTVF
Social Security recipients to see significant increase in benefits to offset inflation
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record-high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
