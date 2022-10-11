Read full article on original website
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’
A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
Everyone In New York Is Talking About This Jackpot
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Nobody got the Powerball draw correct on Wednesday and...
New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money
New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker
We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Many In New York Outraged After Dunkin’ Makes Secret Major Change
Many loyal customers are very upset Dunkin' has made a secret change. Late last week Dunkin' made a chance to its perks program, which is accessed via the Dunkin' app. The DD Perks program is now called the Dunkin’ Rewards. "Dunkin’ Rewards is driven and designed around member feedback....
6 Great Leaf Peeping Spots in the Hudson Valley
We are right in the middle of prime, leaf peeping season here in the Hudson Valley. In New York, typically Sept. 28 through Oct. 28 is the best time to view fall foliage. Leaf Peeping is an informal term used in the United States for the activity in which people travel to view and photograph the fall foliage in areas where leaves change colors in autumn, particularly in northern New England, and of course here in the Hudson Valley.
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
Life-Changing Money Available For New York State Residents
We could all use some life-changing money. All you need is a little bit of luck. Are you feeling lucky? Well, nearly $1 billion could be won in New York State over the next few days. Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million. No ticket matched all the six...
