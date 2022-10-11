ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
CELL PHONES
Hudson Valley Post

Bridge In Hudson Valley, New York Closed Over ‘Old Stick Of Dynamite’

A bomb squad team was called to investigate after a worker found an "old stick of dynamite with wires attached." On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., the Westchester County Police Department responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive after construction workers doing excavating work discovered "what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite with wires attached."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
State
New Hampshire State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Everyone In New York Is Talking About This Jackpot

If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Nobody got the Powerball draw correct on Wednesday and...
LOTTERY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money

New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley

A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
FORESTBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#A Haunted House#Homeadvisor#New Yorkers
KISS 104.1

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
Hudson Valley Post

6 Great Leaf Peeping Spots in the Hudson Valley

We are right in the middle of prime, leaf peeping season here in the Hudson Valley. In New York, typically Sept. 28 through Oct. 28 is the best time to view fall foliage. Leaf Peeping is an informal term used in the United States for the activity in which people travel to view and photograph the fall foliage in areas where leaves change colors in autumn, particularly in northern New England, and of course here in the Hudson Valley.
TRAVEL
KISS 104.1

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Vox

New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy