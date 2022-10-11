Read full article on original website
Related
localmemphis.com
What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2. After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of...
localmemphis.com
How Amendment 1 on the November ballot could affect your 'Right to Work' in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the state’s Constitution. Here’s a closer look at the first amendment on the ballot. Amendment 1 is all about your right to work. The amendment would...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Lee Ignores Gubernatorial Debate Challenge
This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. Republican Gov. Bill Lee barely responded Tuesday when asked if he would debate Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin before the Nov. 8 election. Questioned about whether he would go head to head with Martin to give Tennessee voters a chance to see them on stage...
Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin to hold town hall in Johnson City
The Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor will visit Johnson City as the early voting period nears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
wpln.org
Tennessee’s voter registration deadline is here. You have until the close of business Tuesday if you want to vote this midterm.
Tuesday is the last day to register in Tennessee for the 2022 midterm elections. There’s still time to register online and in person. . Across the nation, this election is expected to have large impacts. Congressional Democrats are fighting to keep as many seats as possible in the House. While predictions show Republicans have a good chance of flipping seats after this year’s redistricting.
Governor Bill Lee announces $100M initiative to fight crime in Tennessee
Governor Bill Lee has launched a $100 million fund that will be used to strengthen public safety across Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepts plea deal in DUI case
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett accepted a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence after attending the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Coffee County.
WTVCFOX
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
chattanoogacw.com
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wutc.org
Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians
How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
chattanoogapulse.com
Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25
Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022. Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga...
450,000 Tennesseans are without broadband. Here's what the hold-up is.
Nearly 450,000 residents in the tri-star state don't have adequate broadband, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. That number was doubled four years ago.
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
PLANetizen
Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Comments / 0