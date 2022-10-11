ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

Related
localmemphis.com

What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2. After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of...
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Lee Ignores Gubernatorial Debate Challenge

This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. Republican Gov. Bill Lee barely responded Tuesday when asked if he would debate Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin before the Nov. 8 election. Questioned about whether he would go head to head with Martin to give Tennessee voters a chance to see them on stage...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Ridge, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
East Ridge, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee’s voter registration deadline is here. You have until the close of business Tuesday if you want to vote this midterm.

Tuesday is the last day to register in Tennessee for the 2022 midterm elections. There’s still time to register online and in person.    . Across the nation, this election is expected to have large impacts. Congressional Democrats are fighting to keep as many seats as possible in the House. While predictions show Republicans have a good chance of flipping seats after this year’s redistricting.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Local Election#Tennessee Senate
WTVCFOX

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wutc.org

Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians

How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
PLANetizen

Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy