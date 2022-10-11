Walker v. Warnock Debate: Where Do The Candidates Stand On The Issues?

S en. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger for senate Herschel Walker will have their first debate on Oct. 14 in Savannah, Georgia. The two will face off in November in Georgia’s race for U.S. Senate. Their highly anticipated face-off is sure to be must-see TV.

MORE : 5 Things You Should Know About The Walker v. Warnock Debate

As candidates, Warnock and Walker couldn’t be any different. Warnock is a Morehouse grad, with a Ph.D. He is also an ordained minister and served as pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Walker is a former Georgia football All-American, who had a successful career in the NFL.

To understand these two candidates better, let’s take a look at where they stand on the issues that voters care about.

Many different issues are weighing on voters’ minds this election season, some of which will most certainly take center stage at the debate on Oct. 14.

According to a Pew Research poll, the economy is the number one issue for voters come November. About three-quarters of registered voters (77%) say the economy is very important to their vote in the 2022 congressional election. Gun policy, violent crime, health care, and voting policies finish off the top five most important issues to voters this cycle. Supreme Court appointments and abortion also ranked high on the list of issues for voters.

Check out the issues below and where each candidate stands.

Healthcare

Reverend Warnock says he is committed to expanding affordable access to health care, including through a public option and early Medicare buy-in. Warnock also wants to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month. According to his website , he is also fighting to cap the costs of prescriptions for seniors on Medicare and to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

Herschel Walker ’s website doesn’t list a clear and concise plan for how he will handle healthcare issues voters are concerned about, but he has openly opposed the Green New Deal as well as Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law over the summer.

Crime

Warnock is a proponent of criminal justice reform. He believes in responsibly funding the police while reimagining the relationship between police departments and the communities they serve. Warnock’s site also claims that he is committed to protecting and preserving Georgia’s role in America’s national security strategy by strengthening our economy, workforce, competitiveness, innovation, and democracy.

Walker paints a slightly different picture of how to combat crime. He says crime is out of control in many of our major cities and the politicians have demoralized, defunded, and undermined the good men and women in uniform. Walker’s website claims he will fight to fully fund all of our public safety officials by ensuring that they have the staff, equipment, and training, but doesn’t give specifics on how he plans to make that happen. In the past, Walker has lied about his involvement with law enforcement.

Walker also claims the border crisis is affecting Georgians and that drugs, crime, and human trafficking are making their way into the state due to illegal immigration.

Abortion/reproductive justice

Reverend Warnock believes the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a departure from our American ideals, and a failure to recognize and protect a core protection for women in this country to make their own health care decisions. The pro-choice pastor believes that health care is a human right and that health care decisions should be left between a patient and their doctor.

Walker supports the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and supports a National abortion ban. Walker says he is a pro-life supporter although it was recently reported that he once paid for a girlfriend’s abortion.

MORE: When Does Herschel Walker Debate Sen. Raphael Warnock? Anticipation Grows For Georgia Senate Race Showdown

Jobs/economy

Warnock opposes tax breaks that benefit the rich. He believes we need to rebuild an economy that works for everyone by creating good-paying jobs, protecting the dignity of work, and fighting for fair wages and equitable employment practices in the workplace for all Americans. He has also helped to facilitate a settlement that will help save more than 2,600 clean energy jobs as well as secured a $2 million federal grant for road and infrastructure improvements to create a new Inland Port in Hall County.

Walker seems to have a business-first approach to jobs and the economy. His website says he will fight for lower taxes, fewer government regulations, and more free-market capitalism, but doesn’t mention a plan specific plan to create jobs.

Gun control

Warnock supports legislation on comprehensive gun control laws. As a senator, he has consistently voted for gun control laws. “After the devastating gun violence we’ve seen recently in Uvalde and Buffalo, and after watching the senseless harm done to our children and families at the hands of guns every single day in America, it’s past time the Senate got something done to stop future tragedies,” said Warnock in a statement.

Walker, like most republicans, does not support comprehensive gun reform.

Immigration

Warnock says he believes in comprehensive immigration reform that keeps our nation safe, and provides a reasonable path to citizenship. He says he will keep our promise to Dreamers, and stand up for thoughtful management and oversight of ICE.

Walker believes immigration is bringing drugs, crime, and human trafficking into Georgia and will work to secure our southern border and fix the immigration problem, but no detailed plan as of yet on how he plans to get this done.

SEE ALSO:

Sen. Raphael Warnock Widens Polling Lead Over Herschel Walker Heading Into Debate

‘Pro-Life’ Conservatives ‘Don’t Care’ If Herschel Walker Paid For His Ex’s Abortion

The post Walker v. Warnock Debate: Where Do The Candidates Stand On The Issues? appeared first on NewsOne .