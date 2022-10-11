ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat Still Being Patient With Victor Oladipo

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

Oladipo made his first preseason appearance in Monday's victory against the Houston Rockets

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo made his first preseason appearance in Monday's 118-110 victory against the Houston Rockets.

Oladipo finished with eight points, four assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes. He was in the starting lineup Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were given the night off.

Still, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn't ready to put too much pressure Oladipo. They are still bringing him back slowly because of his long history of injuries.

“I don’t want to put any expectations out there about Vic,” Spoelstra said. “I am extremely encouraged about his summer of work and what he’s done so far in training camp and the preseason. I just want for him to have that joy of just being out there again with the guys. I know he was able to do it last year in the postseason run. But last year was really frustrating for him, and lonely, not being able to participate in the regular season. He’s been able to have a real offseason, get ready for this season.”

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
