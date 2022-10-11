Read full article on original website
WCAX
Morning Show announces winner of pet costume contest
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We received more than 100 submissions for our Channel 3 This Morning Costumes Contest for Pets. Now it’s time to reveal the big winner!. Kendra Whittmore sent in several photos of animals on the farm all dressed up, including a chicken named Freckles. She was our favorite and wins the WCAX Swag Bag.
WCAX
Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Spooky stories are coming to Waterbury this weekend. Bridgeside Books is holding “Spooky Tales” on Saturday. The event will feature stories from eight local authors, all written for the event. Those will be performed by local actors. The bookstore tells us the stories range...
WCAX
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. Updated: 6 hours ago. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics. Updated:...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: a $399,000 house on the lake in Colchester with a front deck to take in the view and plenty of storage space
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house by the lake in Colchester has a wood burning fireplace set against a beautiful stone wall in the living room. The house has its own beach on Lake Champlain and a front deck to take in the view. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price:...
WCAX
Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Addison Independent
Women’s clothing store opens its doors in Midd
MIDDLEBURY — The words “dejected,” “crestfallen” and “disappointed” pretty much described how Lisa Phelps was feeling two years ago when the Mendy’s clothing, jewelry and accessories store closed its doors at 66 Main St. in downtown Middlebury. “I remember watching (Mendy’s) close...
Burlington Interior Designer Juliet Palmer Levels Up Living Spaces With Abode VT
The front door opens into a bright, airy living room adorned with gray and soft-blue furnishings and a natural-wood-topped coffee table. On it, a shallow basket holds a small plant and an antique cigar box that hides the TV remote control. A stack of terrazzo coasters sits on a book entitled Lake Champlain: Reflections on Our Past. A shiplap wall behind the sofa adds visual interest while camouflaging a door that hides storage space. Vintage wooden milking stools serve as side tables. Artwork on the wall features drawings of owls and hummingbirds.
WCAX
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection.
WCAX
Police respond to Burlington High School threat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student
The station’s news director confirmed that WCAX had deleted the story and related social media posts and said he understood the harm it caused a transgender teenager. But he said the station had not retracted its reporting. Read the story on VTDigger here: WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student.
Addison Independent
Closing of stationery store marks end of an era
MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Common Council plucking away at livestock ordinance
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh common councilors are plucking away at changing the city’s livestock ordinance. Next week, they’ll vote on whether to allow residents to keep backyard chickens. The new ordinance would permit up to six hens in a coop, no larger than 144-square feet. The coop...
AG: ‘Person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple arrested in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, was arraigned Thursday in Chittenden Superior Court as...
WCAX
New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
whdh.com
Suspect of interest in murder of Concord, NH couple arrested in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, and is a person of interest in connection with the unsolved murder of a Concord, New Hampshire couple in April. Logan Clegg, who is unhoused, was arrested at the South Burlington Public Library as...
WCAX
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Super Senior: Bruce Spaulding
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. It’s also where Bruce Spaulding spends much of his time cleaning the gravesites of veterans. “I like to clean ‘em, because I like them to be recognized,” Spaulding said. For the...
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
WCAX
Police recover body in AuSable River
WILMINGTON, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police recovered the body of a missing man from the AuSable River on Wednesday. Crews identified the man as George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia. Police say on Sept. 29, Thevis lost his balance and fell about 25 feet and went underwater. It happened near the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington.
