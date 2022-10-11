ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

BGR.com

You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown

The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
TechCrunch

Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms

Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
TheStreet

Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon

With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
The Verge

How to choose which Apple Watch to buy

It used to be easy to pick an Apple Watch. All you had to do was choose whether you wanted the larger model or the smaller one. Then, the Series 3 introduced cellular connectivity in 2017, which added another factor. And then, in 2020, Apple introduced the more affordable Apple Watch SE. In 2022, Apple premiered the rugged Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Series 8 and a second-generation SE. So, if you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch right now, what do you do?
Apple Insider

How to share & customize Apple News in iOS 16

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple News allows you to find stories tailored to your tastes and interests while also seeing what others are reading and trending. Here's how to share stories with others easily, plus how to personalize your news experiences within the application.
knowtechie.com

How to connect AirPods/AirPods Pro to Samsung TV?

Apple devices are notorious for their exclusive nature, but fortunately, that doesn’t extend to the company’s AirPods and AirPods Pro. You can connect them to any Bluetooth-compatible device, including a Samsung smart TV. Paring your AirPods or AirPods Pro to Samsung TV can be handy if you want...
Apple Insider

Apple in talks to run ads on Apple TV+ shows

Apple's privacy efforts have given the impression that the company is against advertising, but that has never been the case. But it is claimed that Apple is exploiting its privacy features to give it an edge against other companies. That edge is in the form of the company's long-held search...
AOL Corp

There are many Prime Day deals still live on Oct. 13: Apple Watch, Roombas, LG laptops, and more

BEST APPLE DEAL: Beats Solo3 — $99 $199.95 (save 50%) BEST LAPTOP DEAL: 2022 17-inch LG Gram (16GB LPDDR5, 1TB SSD) — $1,299.99 $1,799.99 (save 28%) You didn't think the Prime Early Access Sale was actually over, did you? As we've seen in the past, many of the top deals from Prime Day 2 are still live as of Oct. 13 — a day after the sale came to an "end."
The Verge

Smartwatches, not phones, are where the action is at this year

Phones have become boring. Each year brings an incremental, iterative update, but the general idea of what a phone is hasn’t changed in ages. Even folding phones, which were heralded as bringing excitement back to the scene, are settling into the same year-over-year processor and camera upgrade cadence that standard smartphones have been in for years.
9to5Mac

Friday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $140, Beats Fit Pro $160, more

It is Friday once again and all of the weekend’s best deals are now pouring in. To start, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140 and is joined by the official leather MagSafe wallet at $30. Not to mention a chance to score all-time lows on the latest from Beats including the new Fit Pro earbuds at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TheStreet

Google Pixel Watch Review: A Smartwatch Full of Promise

We’ve heard about Google releasing a Pixel Watch for years now. There’s been a lot of hype around Google wading into the smartwatch waters, and rightfully so. Right now, Android users are left with very few viable options, namely from Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup. Google made good...
9to5Mac

Apple in October: New MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more expected

Even though 2022 is quickly coming to an end, there are still some other announcements we expect from Apple before then. While it’s unlikely that Apple will hold another special event in October, it can still make announcements via press releases. This month, we’re expecting updates to the MacBook Pro, new iPad hardware, and more.
Apple Insider

Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17

A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
Apple Insider

Catalyst waterproof cases protect AirPods Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8

Catalyst has unveiled a line of protective waterproof cases for the iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and the new Apple Watch SE. The company is also moving towards sustainability with these new products, using packaging made of 100% responsibly sourced paper products that can be 100% recycled.
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches

Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, Amazon have some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now during the retailer's second Prime Day of the year — The Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now as Prime Day is only running through Wednesday, October 12.
