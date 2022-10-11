Read full article on original website
Related
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
Is Your iPhone Showing an Orange Dot? Apple Says It's About 'Transparency and Control'—Here's What You Need To Know
Apple has been full of surprises lately—there are new features on the iPhone 14 Pro, exciting updates on the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, and even the new ability to unsend iMessages! And one other thing that has had many people talking has to do with the mysterious appearance of an orange dot on iPhones.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
iPhone 15 — all the rumors so far
The iPhone 14 may only just have arrived, but should you hang on for next year’s iPhone 15 instead?
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms
Windows users participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today. “For the last few years, Windows customers who have Android phones have experienced that promise with integration across messaging, calling and photos directly to their Windows PC, bringing the two most important devices in their lives closer together,” CNET quoted Microsoft as saying. “We’re making it easier than ever for customers to access their iPhone photos and the entertainment they love from Apple on their Xbox and Windows devices.”
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
The Verge
How to choose which Apple Watch to buy
It used to be easy to pick an Apple Watch. All you had to do was choose whether you wanted the larger model or the smaller one. Then, the Series 3 introduced cellular connectivity in 2017, which added another factor. And then, in 2020, Apple introduced the more affordable Apple Watch SE. In 2022, Apple premiered the rugged Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Series 8 and a second-generation SE. So, if you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch right now, what do you do?
TechRadar
The Apple Watch SE is 24% off in Amazon's October sale – its lowest price yet
The 44mm first-generation Apple Watch SE has dropped to a new record-low Aussie price, making this a great time to snap up the already-affordable smartwatch if you've been eyeing it off. Amazon Australia now has the Apple Watch SE in the GPS+Cellular option listed for just AU$415.65 (opens in new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
How to share & customize Apple News in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple News allows you to find stories tailored to your tastes and interests while also seeing what others are reading and trending. Here's how to share stories with others easily, plus how to personalize your news experiences within the application.
knowtechie.com
How to connect AirPods/AirPods Pro to Samsung TV?
Apple devices are notorious for their exclusive nature, but fortunately, that doesn’t extend to the company’s AirPods and AirPods Pro. You can connect them to any Bluetooth-compatible device, including a Samsung smart TV. Paring your AirPods or AirPods Pro to Samsung TV can be handy if you want...
Apple Insider
Apple in talks to run ads on Apple TV+ shows
Apple's privacy efforts have given the impression that the company is against advertising, but that has never been the case. But it is claimed that Apple is exploiting its privacy features to give it an edge against other companies. That edge is in the form of the company's long-held search...
AOL Corp
There are many Prime Day deals still live on Oct. 13: Apple Watch, Roombas, LG laptops, and more
BEST APPLE DEAL: Beats Solo3 — $99 $199.95 (save 50%) BEST LAPTOP DEAL: 2022 17-inch LG Gram (16GB LPDDR5, 1TB SSD) — $1,299.99 $1,799.99 (save 28%) You didn't think the Prime Early Access Sale was actually over, did you? As we've seen in the past, many of the top deals from Prime Day 2 are still live as of Oct. 13 — a day after the sale came to an "end."
The Verge
Smartwatches, not phones, are where the action is at this year
Phones have become boring. Each year brings an incremental, iterative update, but the general idea of what a phone is hasn’t changed in ages. Even folding phones, which were heralded as bringing excitement back to the scene, are settling into the same year-over-year processor and camera upgrade cadence that standard smartphones have been in for years.
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $140, Beats Fit Pro $160, more
It is Friday once again and all of the weekend’s best deals are now pouring in. To start, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140 and is joined by the official leather MagSafe wallet at $30. Not to mention a chance to score all-time lows on the latest from Beats including the new Fit Pro earbuds at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Business Insider
iOS 16 has a new feature that lets you mirror your Apple Watch to your iPhone — here's how it works
To mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone, enable the feature in the Accessibility section of the Settings app on your iPhone. The Apple Watch is fully interactive and you can control it using swipes and taps on the iPhone. You need to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
Google Pixel Watch Review: A Smartwatch Full of Promise
We’ve heard about Google releasing a Pixel Watch for years now. There’s been a lot of hype around Google wading into the smartwatch waters, and rightfully so. Right now, Android users are left with very few viable options, namely from Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup. Google made good...
9to5Mac
Apple in October: New MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more expected
Even though 2022 is quickly coming to an end, there are still some other announcements we expect from Apple before then. While it’s unlikely that Apple will hold another special event in October, it can still make announcements via press releases. This month, we’re expecting updates to the MacBook Pro, new iPad hardware, and more.
Apple Insider
Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17
A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
Apple Insider
Catalyst waterproof cases protect AirPods Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8
Catalyst has unveiled a line of protective waterproof cases for the iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and the new Apple Watch SE. The company is also moving towards sustainability with these new products, using packaging made of 100% responsibly sourced paper products that can be 100% recycled.
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches
Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, Amazon have some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now during the retailer's second Prime Day of the year — The Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now as Prime Day is only running through Wednesday, October 12.
Comments / 0