Apple’s iPhone 14 is much more than an iPhone 13s
The entire iPhone 14 series is available in stores now that the Plus version has launched. You’ll have a hard time buying the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which are still sold out. It’s a lot easier to score the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. That’s probably because many people dismiss the regular iPhone 14 models, likening them to the base iPhone 13 models.
Netflix ad-supported streaming plan has arrived
Details have emerged for the new Netflix "Basic With Ads" steaming plan that will be available to in November. The new "Basic With Ads" plan will include most of the company's entire catalog of TV shows and movies, although some won't be available at first due to licensing restrictions. Viewers will see four to five minutes of ads per hour, with each ad running from 15 to 30 seconds in length. Ads will play before and during shows and movies.
How to combine Spaces & Stage Manager in macOS Ventura
It's so common to be overloaded with windows and documents in macOS that Apple gives us two separate ways to cope — but there's nothing to stop you from combining the new Stage Manager with the old Spaces to great effect. Here's how.
How to share & customize Apple News in iOS 16
Apple News allows you to find stories tailored to your tastes and interests while also seeing what others are reading and trending. Here's how to share stories with others easily, plus how to personalize your news experiences within the application.
Apple in talks to run ads on Apple TV+ shows
Media agency reports claim that Apple is exploring the addition of ads toApple TV+ shows, as part of its push to increase its ad revenues. Apple's privacy efforts have given the impression that the...
If China invades Taiwan, some US officials want to bomb TSMC
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a concern that China would be emboldened by the action and invade Taiwan. That has led to the US government's contingency planning and "war-gaming" to plan out such a scenario. One scenario that has been suggested is a plan to evacuate the island and TSMC....
Zuckerberg takes on Apple, AI takes on Steve Jobs, and Ask Apple Developer launches
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you only listen to one podcast, listen to this week's AppleInsider Podcast. But, if you listen to two, you've got to check out the show that uses AI to make it sound as ifSteve Jobs is alive again.
Protect a MacBook Pro with Satechi's Eco HardShell
Satechi's first case for laptops -- the Eco-HardShell Case -- is specifically designed to protect the 2021 MacBook Pro line. Long-time accessory vendor Satechi's Eco-HardShell case for MacBook Pro has anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint treatments to protect enclosed devices. The translucent case ensures that Apple customers can still see the design of their computers.
Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17
A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
Microsoft 365 fully absorbing long-time Office branding
After decades of service, Microsoft is taking steps to fully absorb theMicrosoft Office branding, under the Microsoft 365 umbrella across all platforms. Word, Excel and PowerPoint ceased to be separate apps for iPhone users...
Apple seeds watchOS 9.1 developer beta 5
The fifth beta ofwatchOS 9.1 has been released by Apple for developer testing. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Quest Pro is Meta's new $1,499 mixed reality headset
The company will offer Quest Pro alongside its already-existing, and more affordable $399 Quest 2 device. Meta says that the new Quest Pro targets professionals and those in enterprise for whom a higher price tag may be justifiable. Formerly known as Project Cambria, the Quest Pro is thinner than the...
Mophie's new powerstation plus will charge three devices, simultaneously
Mophie's new powerstation plus is a portable battery bank incorporating two types of built-in cables for Apple devices, and a third USB-C port. The powerstation plus has both a built-in Lightning and a USB-C...
Apple AR headset could use iris scanning for user identification
The report, published on Friday morning byThe Information claims that two unspecified sources tell them that Apple's forthcoming AR devices will use iris scanning to identify a user when they put the headset on.
Windows 11 getting iCloud Photos support plus Apple Music & TV apps
At its Surface event on Wednesday, Microsoft announced that Windows users will be able to install native versions of the apps for both Apple Music andApple TV, plus Windows 11 will integrate iCloud Photos.
India will get 5G on iPhones from December 2022
Apple has confirmed thatiPhone users in India will see 5G support before the end of the year, following the service's widespread launch by carriers. Apple has been having discussions with Indian carrier Bharti Airtel...
Apple Music is now available on Xbox
Microsoft and Apple have added theApple Music app to the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One. Xbox users can now install Apple Music, and also start with a free...
Apple Watch sets new US record, now owned by 30% of iPhone users
Apple Watch has repeatedly dominated the whole smartwatch industry, having exceeded 100 million active users in Q2 2021. Now while Apple Watch has seen a lot of variation quarter by quarter, Counterpoint Research says that its half-year result for H1 2022 in North America is its highest attach rate ever. That's the proportion of iPhone users who have an Apple Watch attached.
Daily deals Oct. 14: AirPods for $90, $30 off iPad, 39% off Apple TV 4K, more
Friday's bestdeals include Garmin Approach Golf GPS Watch for $349, $200 off Neato D10 robot vacuum, 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV for $300, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Sandmarc releases Titanium Edition band for Apple Watch Ultra
Sandmarc, a company known for its photography accessories, has launched a titanium band for Apple Watch Ultra. Sandmarc's new Apple Watch band is made from commercially pure grade 2 titanium, resistant to corrosion and oxidation. The company says that it's a lightweight band for on-the-go adventures. The color has been designed to match the Apple Watch Ultra finish.
