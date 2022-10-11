Read full article on original website
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours
A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
‘It’s about awareness’: BRAs of the Bay returns to Brown County
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual event to raise awareness of breast reconstruction is back in Brown County, except this time at a different venue. The 8th edition of BRAs of the Bay, presented by Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic, was held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Resch Expo in the Village of Ashwaubenon.
Neenah Joint School District provides update on new high school
NEENAH, Wis. — A new Neenah High School is set to open its doors in fall 2023, according to the Neenah Joint School District. Community members are invited to visit the site Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. During that time, Miron Construction staff will lead tours, providing details...
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. At about 10 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of South Webster Avenue. A witness reported that...
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash
FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
Green Bay Police looking for driver & vehicle involved in hit-and-run, man with life-threatening injuries
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a 55-year-old with life-threatening injuries. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on October 13 around 10 p.m. officers were sent to the 400 block of South Webster Avenue for a reported accident. The accident involved a pedestrian.
$50 million put toward construction of south bridge connector project in Brown County
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County made a significant budget announcement that could finally put the south bridge connector project in motion. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson were at the Infinity Machine and Engineering Corporation in De Pere where they announced that $50 million will be included in Governor Tony Evers’ next budget to build that bridge.
Author Mike Trigg visits hometown of Appleton to discuss new book, ‘Bit Flip’
(WFRV) – There’s a new corporate thriller to add to your must-read list and it’s written by a former Appleton resident. Author Mike Trigg stopped by Local 5 Live with details on his new book prior to his appearance at the Fox Cities Book Festival. Mike’s book...
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
Unattended cooking the cause of house fire in Neenah, fire department gives tip on grease fires
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Neenah is uninhabitable for the ‘foreseeable future’ following a grease fire in the kitchen. The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page about a fire at a residence in the 800 block of Cecil Street. On October 10 around 8:30 p.m., crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
Fond du Lac cornhole club attracts all skill levels and all ages on Wednesday nights
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether you call it cornhole, bag toss, or tailgate toss, the game of throwing a corn- or resin-filled bag at a board with a hole in the top has been around for a long while. Race to 21, a cornhole club in Fond du Lac, ran their league that […]
Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District
A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
Sheboygan County Teams Investigating Early Morning House Fire
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department along with numerous local and area fire departments are investigating an early morning house fire. The call came in reporting the fire just before 3:30 this morning (October 11th). Crews from eight fire departments arrived on the scene on Abbott Drive near County Road...
Green Bay nonprofit seeking hosts families for homeless children
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Runaway Youth Services (RAYS) is asking people in the community to be a host for homeless children. Originally starting the program in Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties, RAYS expanded the organization when they saw a need to help children in Brown County. RAYS Director Jackie...
3 arrested for burglary of Fond du Lac Co. business, eyewitness provided ‘crucial information’
EMPIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – An eyewitness arriving at work helped to provide identifying information that led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in a burglary at a Fond du Lac County business. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 a.m....
