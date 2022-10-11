Read full article on original website
Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week
Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
Second Severe Weather Season Fast- Approaching
Alabama can see all types of weather from rain to snow to tornadoes. Tornadoes can occur any time of the year across the state but they’re more common in the spring, late fall and early winter, if conditions are favorable. In general, Alabama is prone to tornadoes due to its geographic location. It’s close to […]
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
TODAY AND TONIGHT: Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the low 80s. Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. LOOKING AHEAD: A slight warmup over the weekend, with widespread high temperatures likely in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer […]
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches
Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm
The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
Storms bring heavy rain, winds and hail to metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Saturday afternoon, a large, severe thunderstorm with heavy rain, high winds, and hail passed through the Valley. Nearly an inch of rain fell in Gilbert as the storm moved through. The storm dropped the temperature at Sky Harbor to 69 degrees. At 2 p.m. Sky Harbor reported departure delays of 30-44 minutes due to the storm. Earlier Saturday, storms developed over the west Valley, bringing heavy rain and hail to areas including Glendale and Peoria.
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Your Tuesday Outlook
-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School principal Darlene Atkins focused on who Kei’lan Allen was, and not the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. Atkins was not alone. Kei’lan’s grandmother felt the same way. Before the balloon release in front Westlawn Middle School on October 14, principal...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
I-20/59 Going Single-Lane in Tuscaloosa County for Monthlong Bridge Repair
The Alabama Department of Transporation will close a Tuscaloosa County Road and a small stretch of two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 for around a month to repair a bridge that was damaged last month. John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT, told local media about the upcoming work in a...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
