Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Area volleyball teams in action – Thursday scores
The Bellefontaine varsity team defeated Shawnee in straight sets: 25-11, 25-13, and 25-22. Latoya Rogan led the defense with 13 digs, while Kelsie Snapp tallied 10 digs and Reagan Standley and Taylor Banta chipped in with 5 each. Snapp also added 18 kills and was 8/8 serving. Rogan was 14/14...
peakofohio.com
Jr High Raiders split with Lakers; 7th-grade Chiefs end season with a tie
The Benjamin Logan 7th-grade team lost to Indian Lake 14-12. Wyatt Predmore had 2 rushing touchdowns for the Raiders. Defensively, Maddox Vermilion had an interception. The 8th-grade Raiders ran past the Lakers 46-6. Jordan Pender had 2 rushing scores along with 4 2 point conversions. Soli Hughes threw 3 passing...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs’ Watkins historic career comes to an end – Wednesday girls’ golf
Bellefontaine senior golf standout Kayla Watkins competed Wednesday at the Division I Southwest District Golf Tournament held at Heatherwood Golf Club in Springboro. Watkins shot an 85 and finished 24th out of 72 golfers. Throughout Kayla’s golf career at BHS, she is a three-time CBC Golfer of the Year and...
peakofohio.com
Sheryl Morris
Sheryl Morris, 91, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 8:28 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born on February 21, 1931, at 119 S. Madriver Street in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a daughter of the late Hamer Brunner and Grace Irene (Teets) Fuson. On December...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peakofohio.com
Betty L. (Purk) Reames
Betty L. (Purk) Reames, 77, of East Liberty and formerly of DeGraff, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Green Hills Care Center in West Liberty, Ohio. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on August 23, 1945, a daughter of the late Wilbur Ray and Pauline LaVerne (Thomas) Purk. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her infant twin sister, Barbara Purk; two brothers, William Purk, and Richard Purk, and a sister-in-law, Joyce (Wise) Purk.
peakofohio.com
Antone “Tony” “Doc” Auske
Antone “Tony” “Doc” Auske, 61, of Bellefontaine, OH formerly of Indian Lake, OH passed away October 12, 2022, at his home. Tony was born on June 29, 1961, in Mobridge, SD, the son of the late Jim and Erma Auske. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Tom, and James “Junior” Auske.
peakofohio.com
Richard R. Morse
Richard was born on January 4, 1931, in Lima, OH, the son of the late Charles and Opal McDorman Morse. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Chuck Morse, Joan Morse, Jackie Morse, and James Morse. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Chris) Garlock of Lima, OH,...
peakofohio.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Day ceremony held Friday morning
TCN Domestic Violence Program: New Directions and Soteria House held their annual Domestic Violence Awareness ceremony Friday morning at the Logan County Court House. Last year, TCN Domestic Violence Program assisted 317 victims/survivors and their families in Logan County. The Soteria House (shelter for domestic violence victims who have no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peakofohio.com
Champaign County semi driver escapes injury after crash
A Champaign County semi driver escaped injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning just before 8 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Christopher Catanzaro, 26, of Urbana, was traveling north on County Road 28 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a mailbox. Catanzaro also hit a power pole which snapped. He then hit a ditch.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen arrested for persistent disorderly conduct
A Bellefontaine teen was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct late Wednesday morning. Bellefontaine Police were on patrol in the area of East Sandusky Avenue and North Main Street when they observed two females engaged in a physical altercation. Officers yelled out their window for them to stop, but they continued...
peakofohio.com
Grand Jury indicts Petaway on drug charges; 4 men for rape; 1 man on 24 counts of pandering
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Among the many include Michael Smith who was indicted on several Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor charges and four men were indicted on rape and other charges. Read the whole list below. Petaway, Tanito L.: Trafficking in Cocaine,...
Comments / 0