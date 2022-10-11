Betty L. (Purk) Reames, 77, of East Liberty and formerly of DeGraff, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Green Hills Care Center in West Liberty, Ohio. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on August 23, 1945, a daughter of the late Wilbur Ray and Pauline LaVerne (Thomas) Purk. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her infant twin sister, Barbara Purk; two brothers, William Purk, and Richard Purk, and a sister-in-law, Joyce (Wise) Purk.

