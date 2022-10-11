Read full article on original website
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 just got its first major discount
The Apple Watch continues to be a leader in the wearable game year after year, and the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 is no different. The newest Apple smartwatch is packed with technology, and luckily for you, two models are on sale as part of Walmart’s Rollback Sale. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm for just $379, which is a savings of $50 off the regular price of $429, and the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm for just $349 for a savings of $50 off the original price of $399. So if you’re already shopping Prime Day deals, before Amazon starts its big blowout tomorrow, check out more about this sale below.
The cheapest iPad could be about to get a massive upgrade
Apple's entry-level tablet could look very different
Apple’s iPhone 14 is much more than an iPhone 13s
The entire iPhone 14 series is available in stores now that the Plus version has launched. You’ll have a hard time buying the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which are still sold out. It’s a lot easier to score the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. That’s probably because many people dismiss the regular iPhone 14 models, likening them to the base iPhone 13 models.
9to5Mac
Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with notification fixes, improved camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro, more
Apple is continuing to fix some of the early bugs affecting iOS 16 as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The company is now rolling out iOS 16.0.3, which includes additional bug fixes and performance improvements for notifications, the Camera app, and more. You can update your...
Apple Insider
If China invades Taiwan, some US officials want to bomb TSMC
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a concern that China would be emboldened by the action and invade Taiwan. That has led to the US government's contingency planning and "war-gaming" to plan out such a scenario. One scenario that has been suggested is a plan to evacuate the island and TSMC....
PC Magazine
Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36
Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors' Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,...
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Apple Insider
Netflix ad-supported streaming plan has arrived
Details have emerged for the new Netflix "Basic With Ads" steaming plan that will be available to in November. The new "Basic With Ads" plan will include most of the company's entire catalog of TV shows and movies, although some won't be available at first due to licensing restrictions. Viewers will see four to five minutes of ads per hour, with each ad running from 15 to 30 seconds in length. Ads will play before and during shows and movies.
CNET
Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
Apple Insider
How to share & customize Apple News in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple News allows you to find stories tailored to your tastes and interests while also seeing what others are reading and trending. Here's how to share stories with others easily, plus how to personalize your news experiences within the application.
Apple Insider
Apple in talks to run ads on Apple TV+ shows
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Media agency reports claim that Apple is exploring the addition of ads toApple TV+ shows, as part of its push to increase its ad revenues. Apple's privacy efforts have given the impression that the...
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Apple Insider
Zuckerberg takes on Apple, AI takes on Steve Jobs, and Ask Apple Developer launches
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you only listen to one podcast, listen to this week's AppleInsider Podcast. But, if you listen to two, you've got to check out the show that uses AI to make it sound as ifSteve Jobs is alive again.
Apple Insider
Protect a MacBook Pro with Satechi's Eco HardShell
Satechi's first case for laptops -- the Eco-HardShell Case -- is specifically designed to protect the 2021 MacBook Pro line. Long-time accessory vendor Satechi's Eco-HardShell case for MacBook Pro has anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint treatments to protect enclosed devices. The translucent case ensures that Apple customers can still see the design of their computers.
Apple Insider
Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17
A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
Apple Insider
Apple seeds watchOS 9.1 developer beta 5
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The fifth beta ofwatchOS 9.1 has been released by Apple for developer testing. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Microsoft 365 fully absorbing long-time Office branding
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After decades of service, Microsoft is taking steps to fully absorb theMicrosoft Office branding, under the Microsoft 365 umbrella across all platforms. Word, Excel and PowerPoint ceased to be separate apps for iPhone users...
Apple Insider
Quest Pro is Meta's new $1,499 mixed reality headset
The company will offer Quest Pro alongside its already-existing, and more affordable $399 Quest 2 device. Meta says that the new Quest Pro targets professionals and those in enterprise for whom a higher price tag may be justifiable. Formerly known as Project Cambria, the Quest Pro is thinner than the...
Apple Insider
Apple RAM supplier gets one-year reprieve from US tech ban
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — One of Apple's RAM suppliers, South Korea's SK Hynix, has been given a year's reprieve from new US rules over the export of advanced processors to China. Alongside its efforts to boost US processor...
