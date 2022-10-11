Read full article on original website
Related
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more
(PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping forecasts. PepsiCo was able to successfully raise prices on its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% in the premarket.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and others
(DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Want to Collect 4% in Dividends Every Month? Buy These 3 Stocks
Gilead Sciences has been growing this year, with top-selling drug Trodelvy generating impressive numbers. AT&T's business is transitioning, and this high-yielding dividend stock could make for an attractive contrarian play. TC Energy's business is showing lots of stability, and the company has an impressive streak of raising its payouts. You’re...
Motley Fool
Why Twilio Stock Was Down This Week
Twilio will issue a major update in early November. The stock is sensitive to economic downturns, in part because of its net losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today
Boeing took on a lot of debt during the pandemic, and it's hoping to use new aircraft deliveries to boost cash flow and pay down its borrowings. United Airlines is apparently in the market for new planes, with reports suggesting it could order more than 100 widebodies in the months to come.
Motley Fool
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
With the global cannabis market booming, this pot stock is a smart choice for your portfolio. This oncology drugmaker has all the tools it needs to become a bigger and better company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
How to Generate $1,000 in Passive Income With This Stock
AT&T offers a solid dividend that at current share prices yields a hefty 7%. The stock offers sizable passive income immediately. Or you can use compound growth to help you get there over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Is Down 23% This Year
The tech industry has been hit hard in 2022, with multiple companies' stocks experiencing significant declines. Apple's share price has been affected by a downturn in consumer demand. However, its share price continues to retain more of its value than many other tech stocks. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now
The Nasdaq 100 technology index is down 33% in 2022, placing it firmly in bear market territory. Alphabet's YouTube video platform is taking the fight to globally dominant TikTok -- and it's holding its own. Alphabet has several trends in its favor, particularly in digital advertising, so it could be...
If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.
Motley Fool
Why Upstart Holdings Shot Up as Much as 23.4% This Week
Upstart's stock rose in reaction to the inflation report that came out on Thursday. The stock also has a massive number of short-sellers betting against the company. The company is reporting earnings in early November. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Google + Coinbase: Surprising Partners Building in Crypto
American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global, Inc. and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, Mastercard, Starbucks, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services and recommends the following options: short October 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Comments / 0