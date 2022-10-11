ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lLVe_0iULnDe400

Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press.

The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.

“We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, told the AP Monday.

“There has been no impact on operations.”

While the websites for the airports were down, it appeared that there was no impact on flight operations.

Killnet called on other hackers to join in the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack happens when multiple online devices are used to overwhelm a website with data transmissions.

According to NPR, the group asked hackers to attack airports in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Missouri.

It was not immediately clear how many of the airports were attacked.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
BUSINESS
KRMG

Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions, the union's president told The Associated Press. The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
City
Atlanta, IL
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KRMG

Walker, Warnock meet for only debate in Georgia Senate race

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, will meet Friday night for their only debate in Georgia's marquee Senate contest, just days before in-person early voting begins. The 60-minute session, which will take place before a live audience, comes in...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy