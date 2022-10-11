An impact across the nation: ESU Debate alumni, directors react to loss of 148-year-old program

Read full article on original website
esubulletin.com
Grandchildren of former Emporia State prez Butcher ‘sick’ over changes
The grandchildren of Emporia State’s longest serving president, Thomas W. Butcher, say they were “shocked” by the recent dismissal of 33 faculty members and the cutting of many academic programs. “I felt sick. Just sick about it,” said Betty Butcher Charpentier, a 1967 BSE graduate and granddaughter...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State volleyball freshmen brings local flavor to program
The Emporia State University volleyball team comprises players from around Kansas and neighboring states — Puerto Rico and Poland too — but its four freshman players hail from the Emporia area. Four potential building blocks that could make Emporia State volleyball, well, Emporia.
Emporia gazette.com
School safety, hazing concerns arise during USD 253 Board of Education meeting
School safety concerns, including strobe crosswalks and lockdown procedures, were the main focus of the USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening. The board also received a public comment concerning hazing allegations against the Emporia High School football team that occurred in August. “These young gentlemen that were involved...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing
TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
KVOE
Southern Lyon County Superintendent Mike Argabright named Kansas Superintendent of the Year
USD 252 Southern Lyon County is the education home of the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Mike Argabright received the honor from the Kansas School Superintendents Association during a special presentation at Olpe Jr/Sr. High School Tuesday morning. He says it’s very humbling to receive the honor.
KVOE
Injury crash reported at Ninth and Prairie
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in west Emporia on Wednesday night. The crash happened at Ninth and Prairie shortly before 9 pm. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says an SUV was northbound on Prairie and in the process of turning east onto Ninth as a westbound pickup approached the intersection. The truck failed to stop and hit the SUV.
Topeka West football coach stepping away from team
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
KVOE
More time needed to determine victim’s identity of Tuesday’s fatal train-pedestrian incident in Emporia
It could take several days to identify the victim in Tuesday’s train-pedestrian incident. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the preliminary investigation indicates the incident near 12th and Whildin was accidental, although a full investigation continues with Emporia Police, Amtrak and the Lyon County Coroner’s Office all involved.
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for role in death of friend’s mom
A Topeka teenager has been sentenced for his role in the death of his friend's mother, who was killed in 2021.
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
WIBW
White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel
The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is coming to TPAC Oct. 14. Topeka native KC Mack is among the performers.
USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced
Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
Emporia gazette.com
Gov. Kelly announces improvement grants for US-50, K-58 in Emporia, Madison
Emporia and Madison will both be receiving sizable grants from KDOT for improvements to US-50 and K-58, Governor Kelly announced Wednesday. Emporia will be receiving $400,000 for surface preservation on US-50, while Madison will receive $1,500,000 for geometric improvements for K-58. According to a press release, “Governor Laura Kelly announced...
KVOE
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
Emporia gazette.com
Recovery in the Park celebrates triumph over addiction
The third annual Recovery in the Park celebrated triumphs over addiction Saturday at Peter Pan Park. The event, hosted by Corner House, is meant to raise awareness for addiction disorders. Corner House is the only nonprofit provider for substance use disorder treatment within a 50-mile radius of Emporia, offering Level II intensive outpatient services and Level I outpatient services, adolescent outpatient services and Alcohol and Drug Information School (ADIS) classes. It’s also one of the few centers in the state that provides adolescent treatment programs.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball picks up two wins in Topeka
The Emporia High School volleyball team went 2-0 in Topeka on Tuesday night. The Lady Spartans defeated Topeka High, 25-16, 25-16 and Topeka West, 25-13, 25-19. Head coach Ping Wang said the message to the team was to just play their game.
KVOE
Details still pending after fatal train-pedestrian incident in east Emporia
Details are still pending after a train-pedestrial incident in far east Emporia early Tuesday. One person was killed after being hit by an Amtrak train at the railroad crossing just south of 12th and Whildin. Emporia Police and Emporia Fire responded just after 1:30 pm. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says...
KVOE
PET RESCUE: Pets receiving ongoing medical care after Wednesday’s emergency intake at Emporia Animal Shelter
The emergency intake process continues for over 80 cats and two dogs at the Emporia Animal Shelter. Pets started coming into the shelter Wednesday after a check welfare call to Emporia Police on Tuesday at 887 West Fifth. The pets are receiving continued health evaluations and treatments for several parasites. Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille is asking residents to donate food, litter and treats. Financial donations can be made through Facebook to offset veterinary bills.
