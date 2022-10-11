An impact across the nation: ESU Debate alumni, directors react to loss of 148-year-old program

The third annual Recovery in the Park celebrated triumphs over addiction Saturday at Peter Pan Park. The event, hosted by Corner House, is meant to raise awareness for addiction disorders. Corner House is the only nonprofit provider for substance use disorder treatment within a 50-mile radius of Emporia, offering Level II intensive outpatient services and Level I outpatient services, adolescent outpatient services and Alcohol and Drug Information School (ADIS) classes. It’s also one of the few centers in the state that provides adolescent treatment programs.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO