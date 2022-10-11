Read full article on original website
Apple’s iPhone 14 is much more than an iPhone 13s
The entire iPhone 14 series is available in stores now that the Plus version has launched. You’ll have a hard time buying the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which are still sold out. It’s a lot easier to score the regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. That’s probably because many people dismiss the regular iPhone 14 models, likening them to the base iPhone 13 models.
How to share & customize Apple News in iOS 16
Apple News allows you to find stories tailored to your tastes and interests while also seeing what others are reading and trending. Here's how to share stories with others easily, plus how to personalize your news experiences within the application.
Apple in talks to run ads on Apple TV+ shows
Apple's privacy efforts have given the impression that the company is against advertising, but that has never been the case. But it is claimed that Apple is exploiting its privacy features to give it an edge against other companies. That edge is in the form of the company's long-held search...
Mophie's new powerstation plus will charge three devices, simultaneously
Mophie's new powerstation plus is a portable battery bank incorporating two types of built-in cables for Apple devices, and a third USB-C port. The powerstation plus has both a built-in Lightning and a USB-C...
Apple AR headset could use iris scanning for user identification
The report, published on Friday morning byThe Information claims that two unspecified sources tell them that Apple's forthcoming AR devices will use iris scanning to identify a user when they put the headset on.
Zuckerberg takes on Apple, AI takes on Steve Jobs, and Ask Apple Developer launches
If you only listen to one podcast, listen to this week's AppleInsider Podcast. But, if you listen to two, you've got to check out the show that uses AI to make it sound as ifSteve Jobs is alive again.
Catalyst waterproof cases protect AirPods Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8
Catalyst has unveiled a line of protective waterproof cases for the iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and the new Apple Watch SE. The company is also moving towards sustainability with these new products, using packaging made of 100% responsibly sourced paper products that can be 100% recycled.
Windows 11 getting iCloud Photos support plus Apple Music & TV apps
At its Surface event on Wednesday, Microsoft announced that Windows users will be able to install native versions of the apps for both Apple Music andApple TV, plus Windows 11 will integrate iCloud Photos.
Apple seeds watchOS 9.1 developer beta 5
The fifth beta ofwatchOS 9.1 has been released by Apple for developer testing. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17
A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
Apple Music is now available on Xbox
Microsoft and Apple have added theApple Music app to the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One. Xbox users can now install Apple Music, and also start with a free...
Apple Watch sets new US record, now owned by 30% of iPhone users
Apple Watch has repeatedly dominated the whole smartwatch industry, having exceeded 100 million active users in Q2 2021. Now while Apple Watch has seen a lot of variation quarter by quarter, Counterpoint Research says that its half-year result for H1 2022 in North America is its highest attach rate ever. That's the proportion of iPhone users who have an Apple Watch attached.
Daily deals Oct. 14: AirPods for $90, $30 off iPad, 39% off Apple TV 4K, more
Friday's bestdeals include Garmin Approach Golf GPS Watch for $349, $200 off Neato D10 robot vacuum, 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV for $300, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Sandmarc releases Titanium Edition band for Apple Watch Ultra
Sandmarc, a company known for its photography accessories, has launched a titanium band forApple Watch Ultra. Sandmarc's new Apple Watch band is made from commercially pure grade 2 titanium, resistant to corrosion and oxidation....
India will get 5G on iPhones from December 2022
Apple has confirmed thatiPhone users in India will see 5G support before the end of the year, following the service's widespread launch by carriers. Apple has been having discussions with Indian carrier Bharti Airtel...
Compared: Apple Watch Series 8 vs Google Pixel Watch
Google's Pixel Watch is a brand new competitor to the market-leading Apple Watch. Here's how Google's new wearable fares against theApple Watch Series 8. Debuting alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on...
Apple deals are still going strong after Amazon's Prime Sale, save up to $310
Amazon'sPrime Early Access Sale may be over, but steep price drops can still be found on Apple products, from 2022 AirPods Pro 2 and the Apple TV 4K to high-end MacBook Pros. Apple hardware...
Big Apple TV+ shows are coming to Blu-ray starting Oct. 31
Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind," "The Morning Show," "Truth Be Told" and "See" are to be released on Blu-ray and DVD by a UK distributor. The TV series "Defending Jacob" has already had a physical media release, and the Apple TV+ film "On the Rocks" has too, but now a slate of programming is coming to both DVD and Blu-ray.
How to edit a Strong Password in iOS 16
The Strong Password that Apple offers you iniOS 16 when creating an account is intended to be secure, but can also be hard to remember or type on other devices. Here's how to edit those passwords when they are offered to you.
Netflix ad-supported streaming plan has arrived
Details have emerged for the new Netflix "Basic With Ads" steaming plan that will be available to in November. The new "Basic With Ads" plan will include most of the company's entire catalog of...
