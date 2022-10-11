Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Scott Greer Schlosser, 34, Centerville
Scott Greer Schlosser, 34, of Centerville died Sept. 8, 2022, in Annapolis. Mr. Schlosser was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church of Piedmont. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved animals and gardening of trees and plants. He was a movie buff and enjoyed woodworking, celebrating the holidays and listening to rock music. He will be remembered as having an infectious smile and a contagious laugh. Born May 18, 1988, in St. Louis, he was the son of John and Shari (Scott) Schlosser of Arnold.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game relocated from St. Louis just days before kickoff due to 'unfulfilled contractual obligations'
Quite a messy scenario has played out involving a pair of HBCU programs forced to relocate a planned showcase game from St. Louis to an on-campus site, just 4 days before it was scheduled to take place. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M were originally set to play on Sunday in...
myleaderpaper.com
Andrew Jonah Johnson, 26, St. Louis
Andrew Jonah Johnson, 26, of St. Louis died Oct. 8, 2022. Mr. Johnson graduated from Northwest R-1 High School. He studied at Greenville University and Webster University before receiving a master’s degree in school counseling from Missouri Baptist University. He worked as a teacher for the Northwest R-1 School District and later as a counselor at Tillman Elementary School in the Kirkwood School District. He enjoyed playing volleyball and spending time with family and friends. Born Sept. 1, 1996, he was the son of Todd and Vicki Johnson.
myleaderpaper.com
Jeffrey “Kevin” McGlasson, 60, Arnold
Jeffrey “Kevin” McGlasson, 60, of Arnold died Oct. 10, 2022. Mr. McGlasson graduated from Fox High School in 1980 and from Jefferson College in 1985. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. Born March 16, 1962, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Geneva Mae Foster. He was preceded in death by his wife: Beverly K. (Rhodes) McGlasson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Juanita Crafton, 94, Festus
Juanita Crafton, 94, of Festus died Oct. 10, 2022, at Festus Manor. Born April 15, 1928, in Morrilton, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Nova (Brown) and Otto Rankin. She was preceded in death by her husband: Elford Crafton. She is survived by three children: David (Carol) Crafton...
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
myleaderpaper.com
Anna Marie Rumping, 84, High Ridge
Anna Marie Rumping, 84, of High Ridge, formerly of Arnold, died Oct. 12, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mrs. Rumping will be remembered for her infectious smile and her willingness to meet the needs of those she loved. Born Jan. 14, 1938, in St. Louis, she was one of 12 children and the only daughter of the late Rose (Vorholt) and Leopold Deters. She was preceded in death by her husband: William A Rumping, whom she married on May 14, 1957, and who died on April 28, 2014.
myleaderpaper.com
Tune in: County family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ game show
The Waites family of Festus will have their 15 minutes (and more) of fame when an upcoming episode of the “Family Feud” TV game show airs. Bryan and Stephanie Waites and three of their five children traveled to Atlanta in May to tape an appearance on the show. The results are under wraps until the episode airs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on KDNL (Channel 30).
RELATED PEOPLE
myleaderpaper.com
Mildred L. Wilson, 88, De Soto
Mildred L. Wilson, 88, of De Soto died Oct. 13, 2022, at Community Manor in Farmington. Mrs. Wilson was a homemaker. Born July 4, 1934, in Fletcher, she was the daughter of the late Clayton E. and Cora M. (nee Thornhill) Brinley. She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Lester “Les” Wilson.
myleaderpaper.com
Bobby Lee Rowden Sr, 69, De Soto
Bobby Lee Rowden Sr, 69, of De Soto died Oct. 9, 2022. Born July 9, 1953, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Monroe and Bertha (Pickett) Rowden. He is survived by a son: Bobby Rowden II; a stepson: Darrell Armstrong; an aunt: Faye Luther; an uncle: Henry Pickett; the mother of his son: Sheila Jockel; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Ernest and George Rowden; and many other relatives.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday
Students in the Mehlville School District get the day off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfmo.com
Arcadia Valley Fall Mountain Music Festival
This year's Arcadia Valley Fall Mountain Music Festival begins at 5 pm Friday with Pickin' on the Square in downtown Ironton at the courthouse. The fiddle contest takes place at 11 am and music will be featured throughout the rest of the day along with plenty of food.
mymoinfo.com
Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
myleaderpaper.com
Sandra “Sandy” (Brooks) Sanders, 64, Bloomsdale
Sandra “Sandy” (Brooks) Sanders, 64, of Bloomsdale died Oct. 11, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Sanders enjoyed doing crafts, especially making dolls, was an avid reader and bowled on a league. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Great Smoky Mountains, watching movies, having game night and spending time with family. Born Sept. 20, 1958, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Monroe Brooks of Lesterville and the late Marian Goodman.
edglentoday.com
Hot Dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Coming To A Schnucks Location Near You This Weekend
GODFREY - The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its way into the Godfrey Schnucks location this morning where it will be on display for a short while. It gathered quite a crowd when it arrived shortly after 9 a.m. and began setting up camp. Families and children had opportunities to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve County ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bloomsdale, 33 year old Tara L. Hardin, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt Thursday afternoon in an accident involving an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say the wreck happened at 4:15 as Hardin was traveling south on Three Oaks Drive, west of the West Outer Road. The vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. It rolled over throwing Hardin off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. It's unknown if Hardin was wearing any kind of safety device.
myleaderpaper.com
Cindy Posluszny, 62, Pevely
Cindy Posluszny, 62, of Pevely died Oct. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Posluszny enjoyed being at the beach or swimming pool and treasured the time she spent with family and friends. Born April 23, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Ray and Virginia Margaret (Fahey) Martin and Claire Martin.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Southbound destinations provide leaf viewing
Most of the time when Jefferson County residents or families plan a “staycation,” the target area to visit is St. Louis with its world-renowned national monument and activities attracting tourists from hundreds or thousands of miles away. The Gateway Arch and its accompanying museum, the historic Old Courthouse...
Comments / 0