The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team watched a flurry of players leave in the offseason: Jabari Walker, Evan Battey, Elijah Parquet and Keeshawn Barthelemy, most notably. Another significant loss was Bobi Klintman, who ended up leaving Boulder due to academic issues. Those losses all hurt Tad Boyle’s team, but they were able to land J’Vonne Hadley on a junior college transfer. With the 2022-2023 season approaching for the Buffs, it has been Hadley who is giving this team a surprising spark, and all the credit goes to assistant coach Mike Rohn (h/t Pat Rooney of BuffZone): “Kudos to Mike Rohn. We had a...

BOULDER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO