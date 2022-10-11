Read full article on original website
Soroban Receives $100 Million To Accelerate Stellar Smart Contract Adoption
Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a non-profit organization focused on the growth of Stellar blockchain, has launched a $100 million fund to accelerate native smart-contract adoption. Soroban, the smart-contract platform that builds on the Stellar network, will incentivize funds among developers to create new tools and applications for better network performance.
Bumper Year: Crypto Hackers Step Up With Record $3 Billion Theft This Year
Crypto hackers surpassed the level of performance they did last year that enabled them to get away with $2.1 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, setting their own “all-time high” this 2022. With still over two months left before the year ends, these cybercriminals have already carted off with $3...
Will Big Eyes Coin Have As Much Market Potential As Shiba Inu and Mina Upon Launch?
Every crypto that enters the cryptocurrency market aims to fight for the top spot in the cryptocurrency list. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency aiming to fight its way to the top, and as with every unique crypto, it has the necessary features to battle its way to the top.
Binance Launches $500 Million Fund To Support Bitcoin Mining Industry
The Bitcoin mining industry has grown tremendously in the last few years. With multiple bull markets so far, there has been a large profit margin for those who have gone down this route, with companies making hundreds of millions of dollars off their operations. The bear market has had a profound impact on the bitcoin mining industry but it has not scared off participants, and now Binance is providing support for miners.
Big Eyes Coin Is Eyeing Change for the Environmental Crisis, Whilst Bitcoin and Litecoin Add to It.
The current state of our world and environment is dire. The Earth has never been in such awful shape. This is all due to climate change caused by pollution and greenhouse gas production. A million species are at risk of extinction, and natural ecosystems have lost around half of their area. The biomass of wild mammals has decreased by 82%, mostly due to human activity. One of these human activities is mining for crypto, which uses a large amount of energy annually. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to change this and be a more environmentally friendly cryptocurrency.
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
UK Crypto Boom – Over 50% Of Top British Banks Facilitate Digital Currency Transactions
Crypto assets are enjoying the lenient stance that the United Kingdom government is maintaining regarding ownership, usage and trading of digital currency assets. Unlike countries such as Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia and Ghana where virtual currency is banned, the UK left its doors open for the highly volatile asset class.
Moshnake Differentiates From Decentralalnd and the Sandbox, Bringing a New Form of Gameplay to the Play-To-Earn Sector.
The gaming industry is evergrowing, with the global gaming market set to reach $256.97 billion by 2025. Alongside this figure, 3.2 billion people worldwide play games, indicating that the gaming industry is going nowhere anytime soon. Acknowledging this fact, several play-to-earn games have emerged, including Moshnake (MSH), Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). Play-To-Earn games have been around for years now. Still, they have been getting increasingly more popular in parallel to the rise in cryptocurrencies’ popularity. Two of the most popular P2E games are Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). However, the main two in the market have a very similar gameplay structure.
Quant Price Prediction: Why QNT keeps surging, and why ADA, IMPT, and XRP will follow
The QNT price continues to fly after climbing by 40% over the past month with the cryptocurrency taking center stage as supporting infrastructure for CBDCs. With Quant coin on the move, ADA, IMPT, and XRP will likely follow due to their solid fundamental driving forces. Quant Price Prediction: Why Is...
River Financial Is Powering The Chivo Wallet’s Lightning Transactions. Why?
Wait a minute, is River Financial involved in El Salvador’s bitcoin story? Since when? Apparently, the highly respected financial institution is now processing the Chivo Wallet’s Lightning transactions. Which seems like a step in the right direction, but also comes with seemingly unnecessary counterparty risk. Why isn’t El Salvador handling the operation internally? And, will River Financial improve the Chivo Wallet’s usability?
Moshnake — A Brilliant Game-Fi Ecosystem Token Project With Structural Foundations Like Polygon And MonkeyBalls
The actual definition of genuine fun can be seen in the lives of gamers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts leveraging Game-Fi and Play to Earn solutions in building wealth. Moshnake (MSH) stands tall in the Game-Fi industry by recreating classical games and ground-breaking solutions for making passive income. The Moshnake (MSH) team...
Exploited Mango Markets On Solana Given Ultimatum By Hacker, Oryen Network Generates Yield Without Needing To Stake In Platforms Like These
In a second shocking hacker attack this week, thieves made off with a fortune from Solana’s Mango Markets. This news follows another DeFi hack in which a similar amount was taken from Binance Smart Chain. Mango Markets is a Solana-based platform for trading digital assets overseen by Mango Dao. The hacker apparently inflated the value of their collateral and then took out massive loans from the Mango treasury, exploiting a crucial design flaw. Assets drained include USDC, MSOL, SOL, BTC, USDT, SRM, and MNGO, wiping out all of Mango’s liquidity and leaving behind a debt of $116.7 million.
Entertainment Giant Konami Seeks Personnel To Set Foothold In Metaverse And Web3
The billion-dollar entertainment conglomerate Konami will jump into the Web3 and Metaverse with its own products and services. The company made the announcement via its official website with the launch of new positions to create the team that will allow them to enter the nascent sector. Famous as a video...
iMine CEO Jorge Mesquita Highlights Company’s Growth and Future Plans
IMine is a global mining platform with partner data centers in Central Asia and South America serving users from around the world. More mining farms – providing hash power for iMine’s customers – are expected to be connected in the coming months. “It was a great idea...
Steady Progress of CoinEx Globalization: Taking Users as the Foundation and Building Localization Services
In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide led to a slowdown in global economic growth. Uncertainties in the capital market plunged the financial market into darkness. In March of the same year, CoinEx, a crypto trading platform, launched a global Ambassador program, providing new job opportunities for countless blockchain enthusiasts around the world who were seriously affected or even unemployed during the epidemic and helping them obtain income amidst global economic instability. At the same time, thousands of Ambassadors from all over the world played a crucial role in helping CoinEx with its marketing promotion and localization services in various language areas, contributing to the globalization of CoinEx.
UK Finance Minister Kwarteng Fired, Jeremy Hunt’s Policies Likely Bullish For Backed Assets Like Uniglo.io
After only 38 days at the helm of HM Treasury, Kwasi Kwarteng has been ousted by Prime Minister Liz Truss as a result of his tax cut announcements in September that sent the UK financial markets nose-diving. Jeremy Hunt, who has been named as Kwarteng’s successor, is the chairman of...
Blockchain.com To Stop Crypto Accounts Of Russians Due To EU Sanctions
In a letter directed towards its users, Blockchain.com, a crypto wallet has mentioned that it shall block accounts of Russian nationals starting October 27, 2022. Blockchain.com will cease to provide this service because of the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union. This change is expected in the next two...
CoinCorner Sets Up Shop In El Salvador, Offers Bitcoin And Lightning Services
Huge move by the CoinCorner team. They waited until the Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference to announce their biggest expansion yet. The company opened up shop in El Salvador AKA Bitcoin country. Considering the level of bitcoinization that CoinCorner has accomplished in the Isle Of Man, this might be one of those stories that turn out to be really important down the line. The company comes wielding its headlining product, The Bolt Card, a contactless Lightning card.
