Religion

Stephen OConner
3d ago

The westernized Christianity has become very unbiblical. All we need is God's Holy Word. And so many churches feel the need to bring the world into church. things like entertainment, Rock music, dancing, etc. Church was never meant to change. Jesus went into the temple and chased out all the people selling and doing things they should not have been doing ina place for worship and discipleship. We need to get back to the very basics of just reading God's Holy Word and being disciplined.

Margaret Garrison
2d ago

Christianity is NOT a Religion. Christianity Is Relationship With Jesus God says My People perish for lack of knowledge. Read God's Word that's him speaking to you.

empath
3d ago

Faith is religion without religion. Faith is so much more than going to church. It’s about how we all treat others. Faith in the human spirit. Faith in God. Any religion that makes you hate another type of person is just their religion. Faith makes you see that love is what’s needed now, not hate.

Related
Salon

Why some evangelical Christians trust their pastors more than their doctors on vaccines

In 2019, a mere three years ago, public health researchers described the "face" of vaccine hesitancy as middle- and upper-class women of a very specific cultural milieu. "The rebel forces in America's latest culture war — the so-called anti-vaxxers — are often described as middle- and upper-class women who breast-feed their children, shop at Whole Foods, endlessly scour the web for vaccine-related conversation, and believe that their thinking supersedes that of their doctors," wrote Alfred Lubrano in the Philadelphia Inquirer, reporting on then-recent studies from government public health agencies.
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
RELIGION
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
Tampa Bay Times

Where we sit in church says a lot about us

If you are reading this in the paper, it’s probably Sunday, which means you have gone to church, or are about to go to church, or don’t care about church. You are reading this in a divided country, where we have names for the divides. We have red states and blue states, Democrats and Republicans, ever-Trumpers and never-Trumpers, the right wing and the left wing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Anita Durairaj

The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today

Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

What Did Jesus Christ Look Like?

Depiction of Jesus from the Shroud of TurinWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Despite the fact that each religion tends to represent Jesus Christ differently (with minor variations between them), how true to life are the images we have of him today? According to the Gospels, Jesus was born in Bethlehem between the years of six and four B.C. He is claimed to have spent most of his early years in Egypt before relocating to Nazareth, in modern-day Israel.
Andrei Tapalaga

Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan

Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
Washington Examiner

Kanye is right: Black Lives Matter was always a scam

Kanye West only really cares about getting attention. But even the worst attention hog can stumble across a good point: Black Lives Matter was a scam from the beginning. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye said. He's right. The Black Lives Matter movement was built on the lie that Michael Brown was a poor defenseless victim of a racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. The myth that he submitted and was shot anyway — “Hands up, don’t shoot” — was a lie. Physical evidence showed that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson and attempted to get his gun before he was shot.
CELEBRITIES
