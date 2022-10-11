ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Dougherty
3d ago

IT WAS A 9-0 RULING THAT STATES SET THEIR ABORTION LAWS..... Why is it the Democrats are not capable of telling the truth about anything....

CLW
3d ago

My body my right ? But not for the MANDATED vaccine ? You can loose your job or be thrown out of the military . Which way do you want it ? My body only if you agree ?

Jim Docherty
3d ago

Saying words mean something because words are for saying, that's all I am trying to say. Can anyone give me directions to our southern border, I think I'm supposed to go there for some reason?

Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
