Labrador Terrified of Halloween Decorations in Video Viewed 5 Million Times

As Halloween approaches, many of us will have started to dig out the spooky decorations, from pumpkins to skeletons—and one dog's reaction to his owner's seasonal decorations has left the internet in stitches this week.

Lily Flores—lilyyyyyyyannnn on TikTok—shared the video of her black Labrador Maverick's reaction to her festive cardboard cut-outs on the popular video-sharing app where it has received over 5.8 million views.

The viral video shows the pup frozen to the spot, surrounded by black cat decorations. The text overlay reads: "When your lab is terrified of cats..."

"He looks like you paused him," said one reply on the viral video, while another viewer said: "I'm not convinced he's not just another decoration."

Dog Trainer at Pup Talk and author of STOP Walking Your Dog Niki French told Newsweek: "I think this dog is completely shut down with fear. Some dogs are really scared of things that are new or novel. And all those 'cats' with bright staring eyes in his front garden are definitely novel. Halloween can be a real challenge for some dogs."

While some dogs are getting all set for the spooky season ahead, others aren't keen on the festivities.

French explains that you can tell how Maverick feels about the decorations thanks to his body language: "His body is stiff and low, his head is held low and his tail is stiff. He's really 'stuck' and from the family's reaction, they haven't asked him to stay or wait. When the guy goes to him there's a nervous tail wag as he looks to him for reassurance and he's able to move again."

"For a second I was questioning if the dog was real," said another TikToker, while one viewer wrote: "Mannequin challenge on point."

"This is gold," said another delighted viewer of the hilarious footage.

Another commenter wrote: "Legend has it he's still there."

"What cat traumatized this sweet boy," asked another TikTok user.

"Some dogs are 'passive copers,'" explained French: "They don't move or do anything when they're scared. Just because they are not barking or lunging at something, it can be easy to think they're not scared or worried. But their stress hormones are shooting up. Dogs that are 'active copers' (those that are barking and lunging) have the benefit of movement to help deal with the rise in stress hormones."

Whether your dog is a passive or active coper when it comes to stress or fear, French says there are ways you can help them to challenge their fear: "Playing training games to help build up dogs' confidence can really help," she suggested.

