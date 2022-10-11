Read full article on original website
Geoff Diehl on Trump election fraud claims: ‘Obviously Joe Biden won the election, look at the economy’
Despite trying to swing the debate away from Donald Trump, Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl found himself repeatedly addressing questions about the former president at a debate with Democratic candidate Maura Healey on NBC Boston and NECN Wednesday night. When asked about his support for the former president and...
Hunter Biden may soon find himself in legal peril (Editorial)
Could Hunter Biden be facing serious legal troubles?. It’s increasingly looking that way. According to recent reports, the president’s son could be charged with several counts of tax crimes and also with having lied on an application for a gun license. Are these the crimes of the century? Not even close. But they aren’t nothing, either. And Hunter Biden is, after all, the son of the president of the United States.
FBI was reportedly warned agents were ‘sympathetic’ to Capitol rioters – live
NBC News reports No 2 Paul Abbate received warning about large number of bureau employees in email – follow the latest
Final Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump state of mind during attack
A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a “staggering betrayal of his oath” of office resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday. Opening statements from Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney...
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified...
Dr. Oz torches Fetterman's crime policies: Black voters don't want to be part of the 'woke social experiment'
Dr. Mehmet Oz joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why his policies are better than John Fetterman's soft-on-crime agenda, calling out heroin injection sites in Philadelphia.
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — said that the policy, which is set to proceed under new regulations at the end of the month, can continue with limitations that he previously set. Those limitations say there can be no new applicants for DACA and that those who are already in the program can continue to be in it and renew their application. Hanen ordered attorneys in the case to provide more information and said he expects additional legal arguments related to the new rule, but there was no timetable set for future hearings. It’s also unclear when Hanen will give his final decision on the case, which is expected to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court. The current version of DACA, which the Biden administration created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny, is set to take effect Oct. 31.
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, a U.S. official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions. A Pentagon spokesperson said the Pentagon has been “in touch with SpaceX” regarding the Starlink system, but declined to answer whether a letter was received or provide any details about the communication and whether it involved the pay issue. Sabrina Singh also would not say to whom any letter may have been sent or when the communications with Musk began. Musk’s Starlink system of more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites has provided broadband internet to more than 150,000 Ukrainian ground stations. Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs.
For millions of families, electricity disconnects are a matter of life and death
20 million families need federal protections now, so they don’t lose lifesaving electricity.
