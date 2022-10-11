Tulsi Gabbard Leaves Democratic Party: 'Elitist Cabal of Warmongers'

Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has left the Democratic Party, branding its leadership "an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."

Gabbard, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in the 2020 election, made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter, in which she accused the Democrats of stoking "anti-white racism," and "dragging us ever closer to nuclear war."

She also announced the launch of The Tulsi Gabbard Show, with the first 28-minute episode titled Why I'm leaving the Democratic Party uploaded to YouTube.

Explaining her decision to leave Gabbard said: "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war."

"I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people," she said. "Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I'm calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party.

"If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me."

Tulsi Gabbard, then a U.S. House Representative, seen during a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit. On Tuesday Gabbard announced she has left the Democratic Party. Bill Pugliano/GETTY

Gabbard, a military veteran who served in Iraq with the Hawaii Army National Guard, represented Hawaii's 2nd congressional district in the House of Representatives between 2013 and 2021.

In 2020, after fellow Democrat Kai Kahele announced a challenge for her seat, Gabbard said she would not seek reelection to focus on her presidential bid.

Gabbard accused Democratic rivals of "rigging" the party primary, before dropping out and endorsing Joe Biden in March 2020.

Over the past few months, Gabbard has attracted attention for her controversial views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which she insists is a "proxy" war between the U.S. and Russia.

In June, she suggested top U.S. officials may be guilty of "treason" for saying deferring on war aims to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Every time this Admin has been asked what the goal of our war with Russia is, using Ukrainians as our proxy, (i.e. how will we know when victory is achieved?) they've dodged the question by declaring the president of Ukraine will make that decision & the U.S. will follow his leadership," she wrote on Twitter.

"So, the most important foreign policy position our country has faced in the last 60 years is not being made by US Congress or an American president, but by the leader of a foreign country.

"If handing over American sovereignty to the leader of another country isn't treason, what is?"

Gabbard's decision to leave the Democratic party was welcomed by Jon Cooper, a prominent Biden supporter who co-founded the Democratic Coalition Against Trump in 2016.

He tweeted: "Hallelujah! Putin ass-kisser Tulsi Gabbard is finally leaving the Democratic Party. With luck, she'll move to Russia. Good riddance, traitor!!!"

Newsweek has reached out to the Democratic Party for comment.