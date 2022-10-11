With colder months approaching, the little rain storms Hockley county and surrounding west Texas areas are continuing to benefit the land. However, drought conditions are still an issue for the west Texas area. Currently, the bulk of Hockley, Cochran and Lubbock County are sitting at the severe drought level. As farmers are preparing for harvest, the rain does not impact the crop for this year. The rainfall that has hit the area does help the soil for next years crop as well has present problems for farmers who have weed growing along side their current crop. With the past rainstorms from last week, Levelland and areas west, north and south have seen close to an inch in accumulation according to TexMesonet. Areas such as Smyer going into Lubbock County have accumulated rainfall closer to an inch and a half. Hockley County and Levelland Emergency Management Coordinator Cole Kirkland explained that rain is always welcomed especially with the drought the area has sustained. As the rain continues is short spurts, the growth of vegetation before the first freeze means more fuel for fires in the winter. “Rain is always good, but we are going to have a little more vegetation going into winter,” explained Kirkland. “To have rain now for it to produce growth means it will go dormant or die quickly creates more fuel for the fire in the winter.” The conditions many are facing due to the drought are not comparable to the past as it has brought the worst crop surpassing the conditions of 2011. However, the timing of the rain received hasn’t been ideal.

