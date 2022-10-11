ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Cassadee Pope
Person
John Legend
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Young Thug
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Danielle Bradbery
Person
Blake Shelton
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#The Up#Nbc#The Voice
Variety

Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches

After more than a decade ago on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last. Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season 22 is currently airing on NBC, and Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’ after Season 23: ‘Been a hell of a ride’

“Time for me to come home.” Blake Shelton announced that he will be stepping down from his role as a coach on “The Voice” after Season 23, which premieres in 2023. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton, 46, revealed on Instagram Tuesday. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Fans Divided Over John Legend’s Latest ‘The Voice’ Decision

The Battles continued on Tuesday’s new episode of The Voice Season 22 and fans are divided about the outcome of one matchup on John Legend’s team. Did Legend make the right decision in keeping Valarie Harding on his team instead of Dia Malai?. John Legend Chooses Valarie Harding...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
startattle.com

Steven McMorran The Voice 2022 Audition “Never Enough” Loren Allred, Season 22

Steven McMorran performs “Never Enough” by Loren Allred, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Steven McMorran performs “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Steven McMorran The Voice Audition. Contestant: Steven McMorran. Age: 40. Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The Voice recap: The Battles are on — and one coach doesn't hesitate to use their 'save'

The Voice Battles are officially in full swing tonight, which means we're headed for some great duets, coaches making agonizing decisions, and people's dreams being shattered before our very eyes. Fun, right? We left things on a cliffhanger last night: You might recall that Team Blake had the first Battle of season 22, which pitted classic country crooner Austin Montgomery against the gritty growl of Tanner Fussell. After their standing-o-worthy performance of "Folsom Prison Blues," Blake Shelton seemed torn. Tonight, we learn he handed the win to Austin Montgomery. He really did steal the show! So who else will be moving forward along with Austin? Let's dive into the next few Battles:
TV & VIDEOS
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy