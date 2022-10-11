Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello You Might Have Missed on ‘The Voice’
During The Voice Season 22 premiere on Monday night, Blake Shelton made a pretty awkward comment to new coach Camila Cabello. The pair also established a bit of a rivalry, as Shelton used a few new gimmicks to silence the other coaches. Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello.
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? He Announces His Departure in Statement
An end of an era. Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice after he completes his 23rd season on the hit singing competition show. But why is he leaving? Keep scrolling below to find out everything we know. Blake Shelton Announces His Departure From ‘The Voice’. “I’ve been...
RELATED PEOPLE
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Camila Cabello Net Worth vs. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend
Find out how 'The Voice' Season 22's newcomer coach Camila Cabello's net worth compares to the other coaches this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches
After more than a decade ago on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last. Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season 22 is currently airing on NBC, and Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my...
Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’ after Season 23: ‘Been a hell of a ride’
“Time for me to come home.” Blake Shelton announced that he will be stepping down from his role as a coach on “The Voice” after Season 23, which premieres in 2023. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton, 46, revealed on Instagram Tuesday. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The...
Blake Shelton announces exit from 'The Voice' as new coaches join
The singing competition show will say goodbye to one ot its longest-tenured coaches in Season 23 and welcome Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as first-time coaches.
talentrecap.com
Fans Divided Over John Legend’s Latest ‘The Voice’ Decision
The Battles continued on Tuesday’s new episode of The Voice Season 22 and fans are divided about the outcome of one matchup on John Legend’s team. Did Legend make the right decision in keeping Valarie Harding on his team instead of Dia Malai?. John Legend Chooses Valarie Harding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
startattle.com
Steven McMorran The Voice 2022 Audition “Never Enough” Loren Allred, Season 22
Steven McMorran performs “Never Enough” by Loren Allred, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Steven McMorran performs “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Steven McMorran The Voice Audition. Contestant: Steven McMorran. Age: 40. Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee.
ETOnline.com
John Legend Calls Blake Shelton the 'Soul' of 'The Voice' After Exit Announcement (Exclusive)
John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's exit from The Voice. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the "Wonder Woman" singer at Ralph Lauren's 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California where he shared what he thought about the "heart" and "soul" of the show leaving after 23 seasons.
EW.com
The Voice recap: The Battles are on — and one coach doesn't hesitate to use their 'save'
The Voice Battles are officially in full swing tonight, which means we're headed for some great duets, coaches making agonizing decisions, and people's dreams being shattered before our very eyes. Fun, right? We left things on a cliffhanger last night: You might recall that Team Blake had the first Battle of season 22, which pitted classic country crooner Austin Montgomery against the gritty growl of Tanner Fussell. After their standing-o-worthy performance of "Folsom Prison Blues," Blake Shelton seemed torn. Tonight, we learn he handed the win to Austin Montgomery. He really did steal the show! So who else will be moving forward along with Austin? Let's dive into the next few Battles:
Kane Brown’s Next Show Won’t Include Kane Brown in the Flesh
Kane Brown is going to the Metaverse for his next performance. The country singer is one of three artists tapped to be a part of Walmart Land's Electric Fest this weekend. It's all virtual, and it's a new concept to the country star, who shared a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making this kind of virtual performance.
‘The Voice': Two Country Artists Team Up for a Powerful Duet on a Miley Cyrus Hit [Watch]
The battle rounds on Season 22 of The Voice are underway, which means contestants were on the chopping block this week heading into their next phase of the reality TV singing competition on Tuesday night (Oct. 11). The final pairing of the night as part of the latest one-hour edition...
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
Carrie Underwood Is Pumped for Her New Tour — See a Behind-the-Scenes Teaser [Watch]
Nearly four months after releasing her Denim & Rhinestones album, Carrie Underwood is ready to hit the road. The country singer has been hard at work preparing her highly-anticipated tour — which shares its name with the album — and she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process behind it all.
Kenny Chesney Brings Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Hometown’ to L.A. For a Surprise Onstage Duet [Watch]
Fans at Kelsea Ballerini's Los Angeles, Calif. Heartfirst Tour stop on Thursday night (Oct. 6) got a big surprise when Kenny Chesney popped up onstage for a live rendition of the two singers' No. 1 hit duet, "Half of My Hometown." They weren't the only ones: While artists typically know...
Taste of Country
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0