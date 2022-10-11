Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
What will be Trending in Crypto in 2023: Meme Coins, Eco-Friendly Tokens, or ETH Challengers?
By the time the crypto market comes out of the long-drawn winter of 2022, most cryptocurrencies would’ve undergone a fair correction. And if this year is any lesson, the market will shift its focus from buzz to innovation in 2023. What cryptos will rule a value-driven market — meme...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall
The data on Bitcoin price movement shows that it has been struggling. Bitcoin has infrequently gone down to the $18K price in the past three weeks. It mostly maintained the $19K price level in the past week. It reclaimed the $20K mark on Tuesday last week but returned to its...
RELATED PEOPLE
NEWSBTC
Ripple Price Prediction: Can XRP Continue To Outperform Bitcoin?
Ripple struggled to clear the $0.550 resistance against the US Dollar. XRP price is now moving lower and might drop further similar to bitcoin. Ripple faced a strong selling interest near the $0.55 zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.500 and the 100 simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Who Shines Brighter? Solana Beats Altcoin King Ethereum In This Key Area
Solana fell into a four-month low of $28.35 during the early morning of October 13, plummeting below the $30 marker again for the first time since June 13 when it changed hands at $28.19. Although the altcoin is not just the only one that suffered as many other cryptocurrencies including...
NEWSBTC
The End of Bitcoin Woes? BTCUSD Analysis October 11, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible bottoming scenario in Bitcoin price based on a potential expanded flat correction and an ending diagonal. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 11, 2022. Bears and bulls are battling...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
DOGE price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. DOGE trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a channel. The price of DOGE needs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Consolidates Below $1,300: What Could Trigger A Sharp Decline?
Ethereum tested the key $1,265 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH might correct higher, but upsides could face hurdles near $1,300 and $1,310. Ethereum remains in a bearish zone below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
No Pivot In Sight: Why Bitcoin Could See More Pain As Inflation Strengthens
Bitcoin trends lower moving towards the bottom of a range created in July when the cryptocurrency scored a multi-year low at $17,600. Now, BTC seems poised for further losses on low timeframes as macro forces remain in control of global markets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin, Ethereum Open Interest Suggests A Squeeze Is Coming
The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have seen a significant rise in their open interest in the last couple of weeks. This comes even when the market is seeing struggling prices and investors have begun to take more conservative positions in the market. The drastic increase in the open interest across these two cryptocurrencies could have some significant implications for the crypto market as a whole.
NEWSBTC
Monero Struggles In A Range Ahead Of $200 Rally, Will Price Breakout?
XRM price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. XRM trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle. The price of XRM...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?
The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?
BTC prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. BTC trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of BTC needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $20,500 to initiate recovery...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?
BNB price struggles as $270 support fail to hold, with many buyers wishing for $200 BNB. BNB price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; this invalidates the bullish price of BNB. The price of BNB could restest $200 if the price maintains a bearish structure. The price of...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is declining and there is a risk of a drop below the $1,265 support. Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
NEWSBTC
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained. SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours. The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Adds Another Zero, Is It Time To Jump Ship?
Shiba Inu has had a hard time holding on to the value that it had garnered in the bull run of 2021. Along the way, there have been utility and use cases being put forward for the digital asset but even that has not helped it retain its value. Now, the meme coin has fallen below an important technical level, triggering sell signals.
NEWSBTC
Why These Experts Believe The Ethereum Price Could Soar to $5,000
The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price...
Comments / 0