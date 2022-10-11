No matter how much water I drink or how much lip balm I apply, my lips will never not feel dry with lipstick on. I’ve tried alternatives like lip oils and stains, but I haven’t been able to find a lip product that’s just right. Essentially, I’ve been on the hunt for something that looks like lipstick, but feels like a balm; something that moisturizes, tints, and lasts for hours. This wishlist of mine sounds a bit like hoping for your dream job that also lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world, right? I thought so too, until I tried Ilia’s Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm.

MAKEUP ・ 19 HOURS AGO