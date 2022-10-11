Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K
Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level. The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant
Bitcoin price traded to a new weekly low before reversing losses against the US Dollar. BTC broke $19,500 and might rise further towards $20,500. Bitcoin is up nearly 5% and there was a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
DOGE price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. DOGE trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a channel. The price of DOGE needs...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Consolidates Below $1,300: What Could Trigger A Sharp Decline?
Ethereum tested the key $1,265 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH might correct higher, but upsides could face hurdles near $1,300 and $1,310. Ethereum remains in a bearish zone below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Top 6 Crypto ICO Presales to Buy Now
This article will look at the top 6 crypto ICO presales to buy now. Presales give you the excellent opportunity to buy a token before it gets released to the public. This often means that you can buy it at a discount compared to the price it gets launched at. This makes ICO presales one of the best investment opportunities in the crypto space. However, big rewards usually come with significant risks as well. This is why you need to understand how crypto ICOs work and what to look out for to find premium ICO listings.
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Shows No Signs Of Positive Movement, Is ‘Uptober’ A Myth?
The crypto market woes from September look to have spilled onto October and going against the historical trend of October being a rather bullish month. September had seen the crypto market close with muted performances, but there has not been much change for the new month. Almost two weeks into the month, and it is starting to look like the much-awaited “Uptober” will disappoint investors.
NEWSBTC
Why These Experts Believe The Ethereum Price Could Soar to $5,000
The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall
The data on Bitcoin price movement shows that it has been struggling. Bitcoin has infrequently gone down to the $18K price in the past three weeks. It mostly maintained the $19K price level in the past week. It reclaimed the $20K mark on Tuesday last week but returned to its...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is declining and there is a risk of a drop below the $1,265 support. Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Ripple Price Prediction: Can XRP Continue To Outperform Bitcoin?
Ripple struggled to clear the $0.550 resistance against the US Dollar. XRP price is now moving lower and might drop further similar to bitcoin. Ripple faced a strong selling interest near the $0.55 zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.500 and the 100 simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Market Sentiment May Present A Unique Buying Opportunity
The crypto market sentiment has not shown any significant recovery during the last couple of months. There have been points where it looked as if the worst was over but the market had declined into the extreme fear territory once more. However, instead of the doom and gloom that usually follows markets such as this, there may be a unique opportunity for investors looking to buy at favorable prices.
NEWSBTC
Solana Forms A Bilateral Signal For Traders, Will Price Hold Above $30?
SOL price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support. SOL trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of SOL needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $45 to resume bullish...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data
Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
NEWSBTC
Monero Struggles In A Range Ahead Of $200 Rally, Will Price Breakout?
XRM price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. XRM trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle. The price of XRM...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Stellar Soars 6% In Last 30 Days – Can XLM Keep On Shining This Week?
Since the beginning of this month, Stellar (XLM) has increased by 6%, continuing its remarkable monthly performance. Coingecko reports a 4-day performance for XLM of 5.3%, while charts show an impressive 31.50% rise over the previous 30 days. This price change is even more unexpected when considered in light of...
NEWSBTC
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Dominance Rises As Market Turns Red, What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
BTC.D rises in price as altcoins suffer a bloody day in crypto. BTC.D attempts to break out above 8, and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages as altcoins struggle to hold their key support. The price of BTC.D eyes a rally to 48% as this could mean more pain for altcoins. Many...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Traders Face Dilemma Ahead Of Breakout, Will Price Rally To $60?
LTC price breaks down into a descending triangle as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. LTC trades below 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle. LTC prices continue to...
Comments / 0