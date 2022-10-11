ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 17

Kathleen Williams
3d ago

Please my fellow Americans. People from countries that are in chaos from civil unrest, kidnappings, and drug cartels, come to this country to work doing ANYTHING, the jobs that WE worked at many years ago. Are we too proud to work at cleaning office buildings after hours? There are high schools, elementary and middle schools that need to be restored for the next day of school. Please think outside of the box. There are jobs that can help us to get from 0 to making ends meet even if barely. But it beats doing nothing or waiting for something to come in that we rightfully applied for. We teach our kids, "you have to start somewhere, you have to crawl before you can walk." When we suddenly lose our means to put food on the table or provide a roof over our head, aren't WE the grown ups, back to square 1 having to crawl before we, the breadwinner can walk again?

Reply(1)
4
David Martin
2d ago

greed is a terrible thing. you close your mind to the situation of your fellow Americans. Just because you ca n, doesn't mean you should. one day, you may be the one at a terrible lost.

Reply
2
Domo
2d ago

The money the VEC owes me could have prevented my eviction. Who's investigating the VEC for fraud?

Reply
3
Related
NBC Washington

DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds

A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Prince George's County, MD
Health
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Evictions increase as pandemic-era tenant protections wane in the region

Evictions in Greater Washington increase as COVID protections wane. Throughout the Washington region, evictions are at the highest they’ve been since the start of COVID as eviction moratoriums and other COVID-related protections expire even as rents increase. Eviction rates, however, are still lower than they were before the pandemic. Tenants are increasingly organizing to advocate for rental assistance programs, eviction moratoriums, and safer conditions. (Sarah Y. Kim / DCist)
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role

D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Prices#Rental Home#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Takoma Towers
Washington Examiner

Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bowser embarrassed by report detailing DC public housing failures

Saying that she was “embarrassed” by an extremely critical report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised a swift response from the city. The 72-page report, first obtained by The Washington Post, portrayed the D.C. Housing Authority as being in disarray.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Southeast community leaders call for change amid rise in crime

WASHINGTON - A rise in crime — including a string of recent shootings — across the District has community leaders in Southeast calling for change. FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter attended a community meeting Wednesday where about three dozen people came out to raise their concerns with D.C. police and local officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Ballot Drop Boxes Open In D.C. Ahead Of Nov. 8 Election

The large white ballot drop boxes have become a regular feature of D.C. elections since the pandemic started. Fifty-five ballot drop boxes are now open across D.C., allowing voters who have received a mail ballot to make their choices ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The locations of the drop...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
FAIRFAX, VA
The Washington Informer

Deanwood Residents Share Frustrations on Long-Standing Issues

Dissatisfied with the way the D.C. government has responded to quality-of-life concerns that include illegal dumping and vacant housing and lots, residents of the Deanwood neighborhood in Ward 7 have combined forces in efforts to secure answers from city officials. The post Deanwood Residents Share Frustrations on Long-Standing Issues appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Autoweek.com

DC Says No More Right Turns at Red Lights

The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, passed by the District of Columbia’s council in early October, is part of the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. DC has suffered an uptick in traffic fatalities and injuries recently. Three cyclists were killed in accidents with motor vehicles in...
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy