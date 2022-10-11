Please my fellow Americans. People from countries that are in chaos from civil unrest, kidnappings, and drug cartels, come to this country to work doing ANYTHING, the jobs that WE worked at many years ago. Are we too proud to work at cleaning office buildings after hours? There are high schools, elementary and middle schools that need to be restored for the next day of school. Please think outside of the box. There are jobs that can help us to get from 0 to making ends meet even if barely. But it beats doing nothing or waiting for something to come in that we rightfully applied for. We teach our kids, "you have to start somewhere, you have to crawl before you can walk." When we suddenly lose our means to put food on the table or provide a roof over our head, aren't WE the grown ups, back to square 1 having to crawl before we, the breadwinner can walk again?
greed is a terrible thing. you close your mind to the situation of your fellow Americans. Just because you ca n, doesn't mean you should. one day, you may be the one at a terrible lost.
The money the VEC owes me could have prevented my eviction. Who's investigating the VEC for fraud?
